“My daughter won’t be there physically, but she’ll be there spiritually” - Luis Enrique’s quote on late daughter resurfaces after Champions League win

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique's quotes on his late daughter have surfaced after he led his side to UEFA Champions League glory in style. The French giants claimed a dominant 5-0 win over Inter Milan in the most one-sided final in history, with the Spaniard masterminding the demolition.

Enrique's youngest daughter Xana passed away in 2019, when he was in charge of the Spanish national team, after battling osteosarcoma. Her death plunged the manager into sadness as they shared a close bond, and he spoke about her after he was named as PSG boss. As relayed by ESPN, he expressed a desire to repeat a celebratory act he carried out after winning the Champions League in 2015 while Xana watches on spiritually.

"I remember an incredible photo I have with her ... after winning the Champions League, planting an FC Barcelona flag. I hope to do the same with PSG. My daughter won't be there physically, but she'll be there spiritually."

Luis Enrique extended his incredible managerial record in finals to 11, having won all ten of his previous one-off finals as a manager. He also became only the second manager after Pep Guardiola to win the treble with two different sides, having done so with Barcelona in 2015.

PSG became the first French team to win a treble and the second team in three years to achieve the feat after Manchester City in 2023. Enrique led the club to this success in only his second season as manager, a remarkable achievement in his career.

Luis Enrique leads PSG to Champions League history

PSG manager Luis Enrique led his side to win the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history. Les Parisiens continued the trend of the Allianz Arena producing first-time winners in the competition after they claimed a 5-0 win over Inter Milan.

Desire Doue set up Achraf Hakimi to open the scoring after just 12 minutes before the 19-year-old got in on the act eight minutes later. He completed his brace in the 63rd minute to put his side firmly in control before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added a fourth in the 73rd minute. Academy graduate Senny Mayulu added a fifth three minutes from full-time to round off the scoring for his side.

PSG became the first team in history to win a UEFA Champions League final by a five-goal margin. Summer signing Doue was named as Man of the Match after an impressive display, justifying his selection ahead of Bradley Barcola for the game.

