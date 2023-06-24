"My dream is to arrive at Manchester United" - Moises Caicedo's old comments resurface amid potential pursuit from Red Devils

Manchester United could be aided in their pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo as old comments from the Ecuadorian have resurfaced.

The Times reports that the Red Devils have decided to pursue Chelsea's target, Caicedo. This comes after they failed to agree on a deal with the Blues for midfielder Mason Mount.

Manchester United have now entered the race for the Brighton midfielder who is a top transfer target for the west Londoners. The Ecuadorian is valued at around £80 million, significantly more than the £65 million Chelsea were demanding for Mount.

However, Erik ten Hag's side are taking his age and contractual situation into account. They may also be boosted in their collision with the west London giants by old comments from the Seagulls midfielder.

Caicedo once intriguingly stated that he dreamt of moving to Old Trafford. He told Mundo Deportivo in 2020:

"My dream is to arrive at Manchester United. I like English football a lot because it is a quick style of football."

The 21-year-old did arrive in England but joined Brighton from Ecuadorian outfit Independiente del Valle in 2021. United turned down the opportunity to sign him at the time.

The Athletic reports that the Red Devils held talks with his former club but walked out of a deal. He would have only cost them £4.5 million, £75.5 million less than he is expected to now.

Caicedo has become one of the Premier League's most renowned midfielders and was impressive this past season. He chipped in with two goal contributions in 43 games across competitions.

However, the Ecuadorian's all-around game is what is attracting many to his potential signature. He is comfortable with the ball at his feet, is defensively dependable, and is energetic. A typical box-to-box midfielder who has flourished in the English top tier.

Caicedo is a dramatically different profile of midfielder than Manchester United's previous target Mount. However, the Ecuadorian offers more versatility and he even played at right-back on occasion this past season.

Manchester United believe Chelsea overvalued Mason Mount as they switch focus to Caicedo

Mount has seemingly missed out on a move to United.

Manchester United are reported to have found Chelsea's £65 million valuation of Mount unreasonable, per the aforementioned source.

Mount had just a year remaining on his contract and had rejected offers of an extension. He also lacked form last season, scoring just three goals and providing six assists in 35 games across competitions.

The Red Devils are of the belief that the Blues tried adding a "Manchester United tax" to their potential Mount deal. They are reportedly leaving their £55 million offer on the table if the west Londoners agree to compromise.

Mount seemed to desire a move to Old Trafford amid a frustrating past campaign. He has long been one of Chelsea's most vital players but struggled throughout the 2022-23 season.

The English international has won the Champions League with his boyhood club. He has made 195 appearances across competitions, scoring 33 goals and providing 37 assists.

