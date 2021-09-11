“My dream club is Real Madrid” - Premier League star makes transfer admission

Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana has revealed that it is his dream one day to play for Real Madrid.

The current Leicester City centre-back believes it is an honor to be linked with Real Madrid, which is arguably the biggest club in world football at the moment. Speaking on a YouTube show, Fofana said:

"My dream club is Real Madrid. It's the biggest club in the world and it's a dream to play there."

It's no surprise that Wesley Fofana wants to play for Real Madrid one day. Los Blancos, alongside Barcelona, are considered to be the pinnacle of club football by many. Resultantly, the two clubs are the most sought after destinations for young players.

It is worth noting that Wesley Fofana was previously linked with a move to Real Madrid at the start of the recently concluded transfer window. However, a deal never materialized and Real Madrid instead went on to sign David Alaba from Bayern Munich on a free transfer.

Wesley Fofana has been one of the stars for Leicester City under the management of former Liverpool boss Brendon Rodgers. The 20-year-old centre-back played the entire 90 minutes in Leicester City's FA Cup win over Chelsea last season.

It is quite possible that major European clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester United could come in for Wesley Fofana next summer as he is just 20 years old and has experience of playing in the Premier League as well as in the Europa League.

Real Madrid will need defensive reinforcements sooner or later

Despite signing a big name player like David Alaba this summer, Real Madrid will need to strengthen their defense even further sooner rather than later.

Los Blancos allowed two established centre-backs in Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane to leave the club this summer without signing adequate replacements. Ramos joined Paris Saint-Germain while Varane signed for Manchester United.

As things stand, Real Madrid's centre-back options are pretty limited, with Eder Militao, Nacho and David Alaba their only recognized players in that position. Los Blancos could sign Wesley Fofana next summer. However, the 20-year-old Frenchman won't come cheap.

According to Transfermarkt, Wesley Fofana is valued at €40 million. However, if a giant like Real Madrid comes calling, Leicester City will surely increase their asking price. This could be the case because the Spanish giants can theoretically afford to pay a premium.

