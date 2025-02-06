“My dream one day would be to return” - Ex-Real Madrid midfielder confirms he would like to return to club

Real Madrid academy graduate Nico Paz has expressed his desire to return to the Spanish giants in the future despite currently focusing on his new chapter with Serie A side Como. The Argentine midfielder, who left Madrid last summer, spoke about his long-term aspirations while maintaining that his immediate priority is to succeed in Italy.

Paz, 20, joined Como in the summer of 2024 after struggling to break into the first team at Real Madrid. However, Los Blancos included a buy-back clause in his contract, allowing them to re-sign him over the next three years at an increasing fee: €8 million in 2025, €9 million in 2026, and €10 million in 2027.

The deal also includes a sell-on clause, ensuring the Spanish giants benefit financially should Como sell him in the future.

Despite his departure, Paz remains hopeful that he will one day wear the famous white shirt again. In a recent interview with Sky Sports Italia, he openly expressed his dream of returning to Madrid.

“I’m not planning my future now, I’m focused on Como but who knows, my dream one day would be to return and play for Real Madrid.’’

The young midfielder made a handful of appearances for Real Madrid Castilla before his move to Italy. While Nico Paz has admitted he dreams of returning to the Spanish capital again one day, recent reports claimed that Ancelotti’s side are considering resigning the Argentine midfielder.

Paz is having a fantastic debut season in Como, scoring five goals and providing four assists in 21 league appearances.

Arsenal interested in signing former Real Madrid midfielder – Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in former Real Madrid midfielder Nico Paz. The Los Blancos academy graduate has become one of the most sought-after talents on the market, and Mikel Arteta’s side are considering adding him to their project.

Paz left the Spanish capital last summer in search of regular playing time. Since arriving in Serie A, he has established himself as a first-team regular in the team managed by Cesc Fabregas. He has featured in every league game he was eligible to play for the Lombard club barring one. His progress in Como hasn’t gone unnoticed.

According to Fichajes.net, Arsenal have their sights set on Nico Paz as a possible signing for next season. The Gunners are keen to bolster their squad, and they see the 20-year-old as a valuable addition. Meanwhile, Arteta’s side are yet to formally engage Madrid about the player despite their interest.

