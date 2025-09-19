“My father has been a fisherman for 50 years, this is hard. Not being a footballer!” - Maresca hits back at question on Chelsea treatment of Sterling

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has defended his decision to keep Raheem Sterling away from the first team squad. The 30-year-old spent last season on loan with Arsenal, who opted not to tie him down to a permanent deal.

Sterling returned to Stamford Bridge and was heavily linked with an exit from the club over the summer. Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen and Napoli were among the clubs eager to secure his signature this year.

However, the Englishman wanted to remain in London to stay with his family. Sterling has since been training separately from the Blues' squad, as he is no longer part of Maresca's plans.

Axel Disasi is also in the London giants' "Bomb Squad", and has been kept away from the first team squad as well. The situation has apparently led to an intervention from the Professional Footballers' Association to ensure that the duo have all the opportunities to train at the club.

When drilled on the matter during Friday's press conference, Maresca referenced his father to insist that the situation isn't as dire as it is being made out to be.

“I’ve been in their situation as a player and I know it’s not the best feeling. It’s not just at Chelsea, it’s at any club in the world, I promise you. My father has been a fisherman, working from 2am until 10am. This is hard in life,” said Maresca.

Chelsea next face Manchester United on Saturday, September 20, in the Premier League.

Have Chelsea set their sights on Barcelona's Marc Bernal?

Marc Bernal

Chelsea have set their sights on Barcelona starlet Marc Bernal, according to Fichajes. The Spanish midfielder is highly regarded in the European circuit and is regarded by many as the rightful heir to Sergio Busquets at Camp Nou.

Bernal suffered an unfortunate ACL injury three games into the 2024/25 season and was sidelined for the rest of the campaign. Now back to full fitness, the 18-year-old made his long-awaited return to action against Valencia last weekend.

While there are concerns about the long-term implications of his injury, the Catalans believe that he can become a vital part of Hansi Flick's plans. Interestingly, his efforts have also caught the Blues' eyes.

The London giants are looking to add a controller to their midfield and believe that Bernal fits the bill. Chelsea are likely to keep watch on the Spaniard for now and could move for him if an opportunity arises.

