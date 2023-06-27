"My favourite" - Lionel Messi's wife Antonella Roccuzzo shares her post-workout skincare routine 

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo recently shared her post workout skin care routine. Judging by the posts on her Instagram story, she starts the day by doing squats with light weights.

After that, Roccuzzo has a key skin care routine. She uses products of a brand named Freshly Cosmetics at 9 am. She then proceeds to apply some Hydronic Energy Body serum on her skin to keep it glowy and smooth.

She further posted that the products of Freshly Cosmetics are all natural and are among her favourites. Judging by her routine, Roccuzzo spents a good amount of time to look fresh and fit. She captioned the story (as translated from Spanish):

"My favourite"

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo are now set to shift base from Paris to Miami because. Their three children, Mateo, Ciro and Thiago are set to follow. That's because the Argentine superstar will join MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent upon the expiration of his PSG contract on June 30.

Kylian Mbappe sent a birthday message to Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi celebrated his 36th birthday on June 24. His ex-PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe posted a heartfelt message on social media to wish the Argentine attacker.

Mbappe, who shared the pitch with Messi 67 times for the Parisian club, combining in 34 goals, wrote that Messi is one of his inspirations. The Frenchman wrote on Instagram:

"Happy birthday legend. @Leo Messi. I wish you the best possible day with your family and friends. Thank you for these 2 years together in Paris, I learned a lot from you as a player, partner, opponent and man. For that alone I am grateful. Good luck on your new adventure."

Messi and Mbappe formed a tremendous understanding despite being teammates for a short amount of time. Fans loved to see them collaborate on the pitch. However, the partnership has come to an end.

Poll : 0 votes