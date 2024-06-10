“My front three is going to be controversial” - Famous pundit drops Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden as he names England XI for Euro 2024 opener v Serbia

Jeff Stelling has said that Cole Palmer, Harry Kane and Antony Gordon should start up front for England against Serbia in their Euro 2024 opener. He doesn't think that there's space in the frontline for Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden despite their impressive form.

Speaking on talkSPORT breakfast, Stelling said that he would star Marc Guehi and Lewis Dunk in the heart of the defence, ahead of John Stones:

"My front three is going to be a bit controversial. I'm going to pick (Cole) Palmer just ahead of Bukayo Saka. Saka's had a bit of a knock, not quite back up to 100 per cent, I think Palmer showed enough against Iceland. Palmer, (Harry) Kane and Anthony Gordon, who I thought was our biggest threat for most part of the night.

"He has been in brilliant form, and everyone's going to batter me because there is no Phil Foden there. But Foden, four goals in 34 games for England. I think Gareth Southgate and his staff are scratching their heads as to how to get the best out of Phil Foden for England."

Explaining his reason for Guehi and Dunk, the pundit added:

"Serbia are the biggest team in the tournament, the tallest team in the tournament. They are going to be physical, they are going to be aggressive. John Stones has picked up a knock. He's not physical. He's not aggressive, so I've put Lewis Dunk in there."

Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph has reported that Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to start in midfield with Declan Rice.

Michael Owen wants Cole Palmer over Bukayo Saka in England XI

Michael Owen told Gambling Zone earlier this year that Chelsea star Cole Palmer has earned his place in the England XI. He believes that the former Manchester City forward is better than Arsenal's Bukayo Saka:

"I would now start Cole Palmer over Bukayo Saka. I don't think you can ignore Palmer's form and quality any longer. I had him in my squad a few months ago, but, now, he's one of the best players in the Premier League. He might even get player of the year, possibly the Golden Boot, and that's in a struggling team."

Gareth Southgate's England take on Serbia in their opening match on Sunday (June 16). Denmark and Slovenia are the other teams in their group.