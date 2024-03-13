"My future depends on the club" - Barcelona superstar refuses to rule out potential transfer 

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has spoken about his future with the club, leaving the ball in the club's court in that regard. The Uruguayan played a starring role for La Blaugrana as they downed Napoli 3-1 in the Round of 16 stage of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (March 13).

The Spanish champions were looking to reach the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in almost four years as they took on Napoli. The first leg had ended in a 1-1 draw at the Stadio Diego Maradona in Naples and Barcelona were keen on a home win.

Ronald Araujo did not feature against Mallorca at the weekend due to a suspension but was restored to the playing XI for the UCL tie by Xavi. The Uruguay international marshaled the defence alongside youngster Pau Cubarsi, helping the side defeat the Italian champions 4-2 on aggregate.

Following the match, Araujo spoke with the media about his thoughts on the game and touched on his future as well. He said (via Football Espana):

“My future depends on the club. Everyone knows that I am very happy here at Barça. And very grateful to Xavi. Very happy with qualifying, we played a great game at home. The support of our fans was very key from the first minute."

Bayern Munich made two bids for the defender in January but saw both rejected as he was intent on staying at the club. The German champions are expected to make another attempt to sign him in the summer as they need defensive reinforcements.

Araujo has become a stalwart at Barcelona in recent seasons and is now one of the captains at the club. He has made 30 appearances for the club this season, scoring one goal.

Pau Cubarsi makes dominant UCL debut for Barcelona

Teenage sensation Pau Cubarsi has made a name for himself this season, breaking into the first team aged just 17. The youngster was named the Man of the Match for Barcelona as they defeated Napoli 3-1 in their Round of 16 clash.

Cubarsi had appeared for his boyhood club domestically this season and was primed for his Champions League debut in Italy. Xavi decided to leave him out and play Inigo Martinez in the first leg, the Spaniard decided to play the teenager in the second leg.

Pau Cubarsi won 100% of his aerial duels, ground duels and tackles in the game despite playing against one of the world's best strikers Victor Osimhen. The teenage sensation is very highly-rated within the club and his stock continues to rise.