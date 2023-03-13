"My girlfriend has had some tough weeks" - Chelsea superstar admits Blues' poor form affected his personal life 

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has opened up on his personal struggles due to the Blues' poor form on the pitch.

He told the Evening Standard:

"Football is our life. If you lose a game, of course you don't have an easy life. I think everyone at home, especially my girlfriend, has had some tough weeks as well the last weeks and months. I think she is happy now again and so am I."

Havertz added:

"If you have a bad day at work… you… I won't say the word now but you don't feel good. Football is a game where we have a lot of pressure on our shoulders. We want to make the fans happy and if you don't make them happy then you don't have a good time. Winning is always the best, we won again so we can enjoy some days."

Chelsea have won their last three games in a row, with Havertz being awarded the Player of the Match in the last two games. He scored an important goal and provided the assist for the other in their 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund. He also scored a masterful chip against Leicester City in the Blues' 3-1 win against the Foxes.

Chelsea looking to secure unlikely Champions League victory

The Blues have been booted out of both domestic cups (FA and Carabao) by Manchester City. In the league, they are 11 points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and unlikely to finish in the top four.

The club's last hope for silverware remains in Europe, where they have qualified for the last eight of the Champions League.

Speaking about the club's fortunes this season, Havertz said:

"The goal at Chelsea is always to win something. We can get a lot of points. We have to keep up the pressure on the other teams and look game-by-game. The Champions League is also a big tournament for us so we have something to play for."

Poll : 0 votes