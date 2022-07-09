“My goal is to play in-front of the best fans in the world” – Manchester United star breaks silence after missing pre-season tour 

Manchester United left-back Brandon Williams has broken his silence after missing the club's pre-season tour of East Asia and Australia.

Williams, 21, spent the last season on loan at relegated Norwich City, making 29 appearances for the Canaries.

He returned to United and will have a real fight on his hands to try and break into the side given the club's recent signing of Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord. The Dutchman joins Luke Shaw and Alex Telles as left-back options for Erik ten Hag.

The depth of available options has cast doubt over the future of Williams at Old Trafford.

The English defender is one of eight United players who have missed out on the squad, with the player explaining the reasoning behind his absence on Instagram:

"My injury, I told myself to deal with it and bounce back stronger. My goal is to play in-front of the best fans in the world."

Williams was given first-team opportunities under former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when he broke into the senior team in 2019. However, the Englishman fell down the pecking order at Old Trafford and subsequently joined Norwich on loan last season for more game time.

He has made 50 appearances for the Red Devils during his career, scoring a goal and providing three assists.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoilt for choice at left-back

Luke Shaw is expected to be first-choice

Erik ten Hag now possesses four left-backs at Old Trafford and there is a likelihood he will sanction departures as a result.

Tyrell Malacia is going nowhere having just arrived at the club and will be looking to stake his claim on becoming first-choice under Ten Hag.

Meanwhile, Luke Shaw is expected to continue as the Red Devils' first-choice left-back despite enduring a rocky season last time around. The 26-year-old encountered poor form alongside injury issues, making 26 appearances and providing five assists.

Alex Telles is the left-back many are expecting to leave Manchester United this summer following an uninspiring season for the Brazilian. The former FC Porto full-back filled in for Shaw on 26 occasions, grabbing a goal and four assists.

The Brazilian did nothing to help his chances of becoming a starter at Old Trafford and was reportedly involved in a training ground bust-up.

Brandon Williams' versatility of being able to play both as a right and left back may see him remain at the club instead of Telles. Telles has two years left on his current deal with Manchester United.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far