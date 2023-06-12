"My goal is to reach the top shelf" - Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund addresses transfer rumours with brilliant statement

Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund has dropped a major hint on his stance regarding a potential move to Manchester United this summer.

According to Manchester Evening News, Hojlund is one of various transfer targets being pursued by Erik ten Hag ahead of the summer transfer window. He has had a breakthrough debut season with Atalanta, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists in 34 games across competitions.

Hojlund's performances have caught the eye of Manchester United, who are in need of a centre-forward. He was recently asked by Danish outlet Berlingske to address rumors linking him with a move to the Red Devils.

The 20-year-old replied:

"It's [Man United] a huge club, so I must have done something right if it says they want me. My goal is to reach the top shelf, and you can say that Manchester United is. So it will be huge."

Hojlund is quick and is a decent finisher in the final third. He can do better when it comes to holding up the ball and linking up play, but those are skills he can pick up as he progresses in his career.

The Denmark international will still have four years left on his contract with La Dea at the end of the month. According to Footballtransfers.com (h/t CaughtOffside), he could cost any suitor around £60 million in transfer fees.

Pundit urges Manchester United to replace David de Gea as club's No. 1

Gary Neville has urged Manchester United to sign a new goalkeeper who can displace David de Gea from the starting XI.

The Spanish goalkeeper has been the club's first-choice custodian since his move from Atletico Madrid 12 years ago. But his recent struggles were on full display in the recently-concluded campaign, where he made a number of high-profile errors.

The most recent one came in the 2-1 FA Cup final loss against Manchester City on June 3. The 32-year-old was slow to react to Ilkay Gundogan's tame weak-footed volley in the second half, which proved to be the winning goal on the day.

Referencing the incident at Wembley, Neville told Metro, via Punditfeed.com:

"That Cup final against Manchester City said it to us all. I don’t like mentioning it too much but the second goal shouldn’t have gone in the back of the net.

"The reality of it is, David de Gea has had a great career at Manchester United, he has been a fantastic goalkeeper. But now is the time for him to be challenged and get someone in to be that no. 1."

De Gea's current deal expires this month but he is expected to sign a new contract. Manchester United, meanwhile, have been linked with a move for Everton's Jordan Pickford.

