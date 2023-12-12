"My god, we were lucky" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp appears to take cheeky dig at 2 Chelsea stars after transfer failure

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp appears to have taken a dig at Chelsea, as he shared his rather humorous perspective on the club's summer transfer activity.

In a conversation with the Anfield outfit's supporters, the German boss discussed the club's failure to sign Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, who both moved to Stamford Bridge.

This summer, the Reds found themselves competing for the signatures of Brighton's Caicedo and Southampton's Lavia. However, both midfielders ended up at Chelsea, costing the London club a staggering £173 million.

Lavia has not played a single game for the Blues, since getting injured in September and it is uncertain when he will return to fitness. Caicedo has played 14 Premier League games for the Blues this season but his performances have not met expectations so far.

Liverpool, on the other hand, secured the services of Stuttgart's Wataru Endo for a modest £15 million. The 30-year-old Japanese player, initially an under-the-radar signing, has since emerged as a significant asset in Liverpool's midfield, impressing with his performances.

Reflecting on these developments, Klopp humorously suggested that the Reds were 'lucky' to have missed out on Caicedo and Lavia. Speaking during a Q&A with fans, he admitted (via Mirror):

"The summer we had with a few strange things happen in the transfer market but here between us I can say, 'My god, we were lucky.' We didn't know that in the moment, to be honest, we didn't realize in that moment. But I am really happy it worked out like that. You never know if it will work out like that."

Premier League giants Liverpool and Chelsea on high alert for Barcelona's Araujo

Ronald Araujo's future at Barcelona is uncertain, with Chelsea and Liverpool reportedly monitoring the Uruguayan defender's situation closely. Despite Barca's reluctance to consider a sale in the upcoming January transfer window, the growing interest from these elite clubs could potentially change things.

Araujo is widely regarded as one of Europe's finest centre-backs and he has significantly bolstered Barcelona's defense in recent seasons. His performances under Xavi Hernandez have been nothing short of impressive, earning him a spot among the club's most valued players.

However, despite Barcelona's apparent confidence in Araujo's future at Camp Nou, the club's financial constraints may force them to rethink their stance. Barcelona's precarious financial condition has been a persistent issue and it may become difficult for them to retain him or reject a sizeable fee for his services.