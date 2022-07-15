“My grandma could do better”, “We are losing this” – Manchester United fans question inclusion of 29-year-old in line-up for pre-season game against Melbourne Victory

Manchester United fans are not pleased to see Harry Maguire back in the starting lineup for the Red Devils' pre-season friendly against Melbourne Victory.

The Red Devils are currently preparing for their first season under new manager Erik ten Hag. They have landed in Australia following a short trip to Thailand this week as they look to get ready for the new campaign.

Manchester United began their pre-season campaign with a thumping 4-0 win against arch-rivals Liverpool on Tuesday. Jadon Sancho, Fred, Anthony Martial and Facundo Pellistri were on the scoresheet for Ten Hag's side.

The Old Trafford outfit will now be looking to build their momentum when they face Melbourne Victory today. They have also announced their starting eleven ahead of the game in Australia.

Ten Hag has made three changes to the team that started against Liverpool earlier this week. Maguire has returned to the lineup after being left out of the squad to face the Reds in Thailand.

The news that Maguire will be leading Manchester United against Melbourne Victory has left a section of Red Devils supporters infuriated. Some fans have even taken to Twitter to express their frustration. Here are some of the best Tweets:

One Manchester United fan wrote on Twitter:

"What is Maguire doing there. Come on, my grandma could do better."

Apart from Maguire, Tom Heaton and Anthony Elanga have earned a place in the starting lineup today. Heaton has taken David de Gea's place in goal, while Elanga has replaced Marcus Rashford.

Maguire to remain Manchester United captain

Maguire was named as the Red Devils' captain following Ashley Young's departure. However, the England international has been the subject of heavy criticism during his time at Old Trafford so far.

There were suggestions that Ten Hag could relieve Maguire from his responsibilities as the club captain this summer. However, the Dutchman recently confirmed that the centre-back will retain the armband. He said:

"Harry Maguire is the captain. He's an established captain, he's achieved a lot of success, so I don't doubt this issue."

It remains to be seen if Maguire can prove his doubters wrong under Ten Hag next season.

