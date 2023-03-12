"My grandson is already taller than him" - When Cristiano Ronaldo's mother hilariously mocked Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro once hilariously trolled Lionel Messi. The two superstars are two of the best players of the modern era.

While they have always spoken of each other highly and have always been mutually respectful, Dolores once claimed that her grandson is taller than Messi.

The incident took place when Cristiano Jr. met Messi during the 2017 Ballon d'Or. Recounting the wholesome moment, Dolores said (via SPORTbible):

"I was with him and I said, 'look, it's Messi, and he replied, 'that's not Messi, he's short."

Dolores added:

"Then my son encouraged him to wave. Messi is a very good person. My grandson is already taller than him, [laughs] it was a very fun moment."

Messi, who stands at 1.65 meters or 5 feet and 7 inches, was diagnosed with growth hormone deficiency when he was 11 years old. The Argentine's family was unable to afford his medical expenses, with FC Barcelona sponsoring the treatment when they signed him at the age of 13.

His height, though, has never stopped him from excelling on the pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo gave a wholesome response at the 2019 UEFA awards gala when asked about his relationship with Lionel Messi. The Portuguese said:

"I shared this stage with him (Messi) for 15 years, I don't know if it has ever happened before in football - the same two guys in the same stage all the time. Of course we have a good relationship - we have not had dinner together yet, but I hope so in the future," Ronaldo said.

He added:

"We have that battle, he pushed me and I pushed him as well. It's great to be a part of the history of football. I am there, and of course, he is as well."

How have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi been performing this season?

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been performing well for their respective clubs so far this season. Messi has scored 18 goals and has provided 17 assists in 31 matches for PSG this term.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has scored eight goals and has provided two assists in eight matches for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. The Portuguese superstar joined the Riyadh-based outfit in January after mutually ending his contract with Manchester United in December.

Ronaldo is currently 38 and Messi is approaching 36. Despite their age, the superstars keep performing at a very high level.

