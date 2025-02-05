"My happiness to play" – Chelsea star makes feelings clear after sealing loan move in January

Chelsea loanee Axel Disasi has insisted that he is delighted to secure a loan move to Premier League side Aston Villa on the winter transfer deadline day.

Earlier this Monday (February 3), Disasi rejected reported interest from Tottenham Hotspur to join Aston Villa on a short-term loan move. Unai Emery's outfit will reportedly pay a £5 million loan fee to the Blues.

After completing his temporary switch to Aston Villa, Disasi was asked to opine on what fans can expect from him. He replied (h/t Tribal Football):

"My happiness to play, my desire to play and to win."

Disasi, who is set to run 27 next month, continued:

"I'm still young, but I have experience, so I want to bring this. I'm just a guy that loves to give everything for the team, and it's this that I want to bring. I hope we will succeed. I would say I like to be aggressive, I like to be dominant. I like to play with the ball also from the back, and I can score some goals. I am very happy to be here."

So far this campaign, Disasi has started 15 of his 17 appearances across competitions for the Blues. He has registered two goals and two assists at club level, starting four Premier League matches in the process.

Chelsea star backed to bounce back

Earlier on Monday, Chelsea registered a 2-1 Premier League home victory against West Ham United. Filip Jorgensen started the contest in goal after Robert Sanchez made an error in the previous league game.

Speaking to Spanish outlet AS after Chelsea's 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge, Marc Cucurella was asked to opine on Sanchez. He replied (h/t Metro):

"It's difficult. I think it is also important for him to work and spend a little time out of the spotlight. All the players who have come here have had tough moments. The important thing is that he is well and that he continues working hard because surely, the opportunity will come again and, when it does, he will be ready."

Shedding light on what he told the goalkeeper, Cucurella continued:

"I told him to stay calm, that it has happened to everyone. The most important thing is that he works hard and continues training even harder. You have to work hard to turn the situation around. I have known him since Brighton [& Hove Albion], we are great friends and he knows that I am there for him, whatever he needs."

Sanchez, 27, has kept nine clean sheets in 42 overall outings for Chelsea.

