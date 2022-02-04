"My headspace is clear"- Jesse Lingard disputes comments made by Manchester United manager in his press conference

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard will not be part of the FA Cup tie against Middlesbrough as revealed by Interim manager Ralf Rangnick. Rangnick claimed Lingard asked for a couple of days to 'clear his mind'.

However, Jesse Lingard revealed in recent tweet that his headspace is clear and it was the club who advised him to take some time off.

The 2021-22 season has been an absolute disaster for Jesse Lingard. The 29-year-old has not started a single Premier League game for his club and has only made a total of 14 appearances this season.

Frustrated by the game time he was getting at United, Lingard demanded a loan move during the winter transfer window. Newcastle United were touted to be the favorites to sign him. However, United couldn't reach an agreement with the Magpies who tried to sign the player on deadline day.

Lingard was pushing for a move to St James' park on the last day of the transfer window, but was let down by how the deal collapsed. During the pre-match press conference, Manchester United Interim manager Ralf Rangnick addressed Lingard's transfer saga.

Rangnick also revealed why Lingard won't be available for the next match, which is an FA Cup tie against Middlesbrough.

"Three weeks ago Jesse didn't want to leave. Then he changed his mind. He wanted to play to get into World Cup contention. I would have let him leave, but with developments, things changed a bit. The board couldn't find a club with an agreement for him [Lingard]. It was a decision I could fully understand and accept."

He added:

"Victor Lindelöf has been ill the whole week and not training, the same is true with Jesse [Lingard] if we could give him a couple of days off to clear his mind. He will be back in training on Monday and part of the whole squad."

Jesse Lingard @JesseLingard The club advised me to have time off due to personal reasons! But my headspace is clear and I’ll always be professional when called upon and give 100 percent The club advised me to have time off due to personal reasons! But my headspace is clear and I’ll always be professional when called upon and give 100 percent

However, Jesse Lingard decided to clear his side on why he was left out of the squad. Lingard took to Twitter to clarify that it was the club who advised him to take some time off and added that he would always be professional when called upon. The England international then decided to take a dig at Rangnick's comments by stating that his headspace is clear.

"The club advised me to have time off due to personal reasons! But my headspace is clear and I’ll always be professional when called upon and give 100 percent." said Jesse Lingard.

Does Jesse Lingard have a future at Manchester United?

Manchester United is Jesse Lingard's childhood club. The England international made his senior debut in 2014 as an academy graduate. The 29-year-old has spent more than eight seasons with the club and the time has finally come for him to find a new club. Currently at United, Lingard is viewed as a fringe player, something he doesn't want to be.

B/R Football @brfootball Jesse Lingard will not be leaving Manchester United on loan this transfer window despite interest from Newcastle and West Ham, per multiple reports. Jesse Lingard will not be leaving Manchester United on loan this transfer window despite interest from Newcastle and West Ham, per multiple reports. https://t.co/j4Jr98OJke

Jesse Lingard has less than six months left on his contract and it looks like he will not choose to extend his stay with Manchester United. The summer transfer window will give him an opportunity to move to a club of his choice as he will be a free agent by that time.

Lingard will be looking for a new club where he can find regular game time. This will give him a chance to impress Gareth Southgate and book a place in the England national team for the 2022 World Cup.

Edited by Diptanil Roy