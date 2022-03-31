"My heart bleeds" - Rummenigge says a player of Lionel Messi's stature doesn't deserve to be booed by PSG

German football legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has stated that a player of Lionel Messi's caliber does not deserve the treatment that he he is receiving from the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans.

The Argentine superstar, along with several of his teammates, including Neymar, was on the receiving end of booing and whistling from the fans in their home game against Bordeaux earlier this month.

The Ligue 1 giants went on to beat David Guion's side 3-0 with Neymar also getting himself on the scoresheet, but the Parc des Princes faithful did not seem too happy with their star players.

It was PSG's first game since they were knocked out of the Round of 16 of the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid.

Mauricio Pochettino's side gave away a 2-0 aggregate lead, with Karim Benzema striking thrice in the span of 17 minutes to ensure los Blancos' place in the quarter-finals.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Will any of these Lionel Messi records be ever broken? Will any of these Lionel Messi records be ever broken? https://t.co/mANkfbkaVi

Following yet another disappointing European campaign, Paris Saint-Germain fans look far from happy with their star players, including Lionel Messi.

The Argentine has not managed to live up to expectations in his debut season at the Parc des Princes and also missed a penalty in the first leg against Real Madrid.

Rummenigge has stated that players have to 'live with this type of attack' but also insisted that a player of Lionel Messi's caliber does not deserve to be booed by the fans.

"It is clear that he does not look happy in Paris," the 66-year-old told L'Equipe, as quoted by AS.

"But it seems to me that he has been gaining momentum in recent weeks."

The former general director of Bayern Munich has also claimed that his 'heart bleeds' to see the seven-time Ballon d'Or treated like this.

"I remember that last summer, the Parisian fans had received him in an incredible way," Rummenigge added.

"A player like him does not deserve to be called When I see such scenes, my heart bleeds."

Lionel Messi needs to step up at PSG

Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest footballer to have ever graced the game, but his first season at PSG has been far from impressive.

SPORTbible @sportbible



Today, there is not a single player under the age of 25 who has a Ballon d'Or... At 25 years old, Lionel Messi had 4 Ballon d'Ors...Today, there is not a single player under the age of 25 who has a Ballon d'Or... At 25 years old, Lionel Messi had 4 Ballon d'Ors... 🔥Today, there is not a single player under the age of 25 who has a Ballon d'Or... 👀 https://t.co/5l11p2ZRw8

PSG fans might have crossed the line by booing the 34-year-old but the Argentine maestro has to answer on the pitch.

The former Barcelona superstar has scored just two Ligue 1 goals in 18 games this season but has still contributed with 11 assists.

