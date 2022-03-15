“My heart is broken” – Former coach highlights how Shakhtar midfielder with ‘enormous potential to play for Barcelona’ is held up by ‘senseless war’

Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine midfielder Giorgi Sudakov's career is at risk amid the invasion of his country by Russia. That has had severe consequences for football in both countries, with many heartbreaking stories surfacing in recent weeks.

According to Shakhtar's former junior team coach Fernando Valente, Sudakov is currently taking cover in bunkers alongside his wife Lisa, who is expecting their first child. Valente revealed that in an emotional post on Twitter.

SPORTbible @sportbible



Our thoughts are with the families, friends, and teammates of both men. RIP Young Ukrainian footballers Vitalii Sapylo (21) and Dmytro Martynenko (25) have both sadly died, becoming football’s first reported losses in this war.Our thoughts are with the families, friends, and teammates of both men. RIP Young Ukrainian footballers Vitalii Sapylo (21) and Dmytro Martynenko (25) have both sadly died, becoming football’s first reported losses in this war.Our thoughts are with the families, friends, and teammates of both men. RIP 🌹🇺🇦 https://t.co/sTpHGgmzRU

He described Sudakov as the most talented player he has ever coached, saying:

"War stories: Giorgi Sudakov is the greatest talent I have coached in my life," Valente wrote on Twitter, as reported by Daily Mail. "19 years old, international A for Ukraine, recently renewed contract until 2026 with Shakhtar. A fantastic human being waiting to be a father with his wife Lisa of a girl..."

Valente added that the midfielder has the potential to play for a club like Barcelona or Manchester City, saying:

"Dreams to be fulfilled, snatched away by a bunker in a senseless war. Yes... I cry and pray for this couple and for all the young players and friends I left behind in a Ukraine that made me happy for two years. My heart is broken. Sudakov is a kid with enormous potential, even to play for FC Barcelona or Manchester City."

MailOnline Sport @MailSport



Man City star Zinchenko attacks Vladimir Putin in social media post after Russia declared war on his native Ukraine ‘I hope you die the most painful suffering death’Man City star Zinchenko attacks Vladimir Putin in social media post after Russia declared war on his native Ukraine trib.al/T2fTfpu ‘I hope you die the most painful suffering death’ Man City star Zinchenko attacks Vladimir Putin in social media post after Russia declared war on his native Ukraine trib.al/T2fTfpu https://t.co/VIpsKmadwz

Giorgi Sudakov's numbers for Shakhtar Donetsk

The midfielder's profile could suit Barcelona and Manchester City

Giorgi Sudakov started his career in Shakhtar's youth setup, representing both the U-17 and U-19 teams before earning promotion to the senior team in January 2021. So far, he has made 20 appearances with the senior team across competitions, recording five goals and one assist.

His record for the current campaign stands at four goals and one assist in 14 games across all competitions. Sudakov is well known for his incredible technique, decent passing skills and great tactical awareness.

Should normally be restored in Ukraine, it wouldn't be a surprise if clubs like Barcelona or Manchester City come knocking at his door.

Edited by Bhargav