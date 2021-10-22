"My idea is to coach Barcelona and I've never hidden it" - Xavi says he is open to all possibilities and admits he will consider an offer from his former club

Barcelona legend Xavi has once again stated his dream is to manage his former club. The Spaniard is currently in charge of Al Sadd but is targeting a move to the Catalan giants soon.

Barcelona wanted Xavi to take on the managerial role twice in the last two years, but he declined both offers. The former midfielder claimed he was not ready to take over at the Spanish club at the time.

Elites Sport @elites_sport 🗣 Xavi: "My idea is to be a Barcelona coach. I never hid it, it's my goal and my dream. I don't know if it will happen or not, if they will need me or not." #Barca 🗣 Xavi: "My idea is to be a Barcelona coach. I never hid it, it's my goal and my dream. I don't know if it will happen or not, if they will need me or not." #Barca https://t.co/spyvCvWXry

Speaking to 20 Minutes, Xavi reiterated his desire to manage Barcelona one day. However, he claimed he would always evaluate the situation and not blindly jump the gun.

"My idea is to coach Barcelona. I have never hidden it, it is my goal and my dream. I don't know if it will happen or not, if they will need me or not, but at the moment I am happy to be in Al-Sadd and very proud of it," he said. "If an offer comes in, it will be evaluated and then we will try to decide, but at the moment I am very happy here."

Xavi praises Barcelona starlet Gavi

Xtra Gavi @GaviXtra 🗣️ Xavi Hernández : " Gavi competes like a boy of 30. At this age, he is playing at a maximum level and making a difference. I predict a spectacular future for him, with technical and physical quality, he has everything to continue succeeding." 🗣️ Xavi Hernández : " Gavi competes like a boy of 30. At this age, he is playing at a maximum level and making a difference. I predict a spectacular future for him, with technical and physical quality, he has everything to continue succeeding." https://t.co/935DJZeFCh

Barcelona midfielder Gavi turned 17 in August and straight away broke into the first team. He was also recently handed his maiden international cap by Spain.

Speaking to Diario AS, Xavi claimed he was surprised at the maturity shown by the Barcelona star at such a young age. The Spaniard further claimed that Gavi has all the ingredients to forge a successful career.

Also Read

"He's a guy with so much talent. What surprises me the most is that he is only 17 years old and he is competing like a guy who is 30 years old. He is already showing at the age of just 17 that he can compete at the highest level. It's incredible," Xavi said. "Technically, he is very good and he also has the physical attributes to be a success. He has everything to succeed and has a big future ahead of him."

Barcelona face Real Madrid this weekend and know that a win could catapult them into second place in La Liga.

Edited by Arvind Sriram