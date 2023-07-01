“My idol is Cristiano Ronaldo” – Dominik Szoboszlai’s comments about Manchester United legend resurface ahead of Liverpool move

Dominik Szoboszlai's old comments about Manchester United and Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo have resurfaced as the Hungary international edges closer to a move to Liverpool.

As per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Reds have decided to trigger Szoboszlai's release clause worth £60 million to bring him to Anfield. As revealed by the Madrid Xtra Twitter account, the versatile midfielder idolized Cristiano Ronaldo while growing up and he was also a Real Madrid fan because of the Portuguese megastar.

Madrid Xtra quoted him saying:

“I was a Real Madrid fan as a child. My idol is Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Szoboszlai looks set to become Liverpool's second acquisition of the summer following the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion for just £35 million. The Hungarian also looks like a coup for £60 million given his abundance of talent and age.

Just 22, Szoboszlai is regarded as one of the finest young players in the world right now. He is technically blessed and is also a pretty versatile player. The youngster is best suited as an attacking midfielder but is equally adept on the flanks or as a number eight. Thanks to his frame of 6 ft 1 inches, he is also fairly gifted physically.

Szoboszlai will add plenty of dynamism to the Liverpool midfield with his ability to take on defenders and knack for running through the middle. The 22-year-old also has goals and assists in his game, something Jurgen Klopp has missed in his midfielders recently.

On top of that, the Hungarian is a wonderful free-kick taker. With him, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alexis Mac Allister, Liverpool will be a lot more dangerous from set-pieces next season.

Szoboszlai played 46 games across competitions for RB Leipzig last season, scoring 10 goals while providing 13 assists. He is also a natural leader and captains Hungary despite his age.

AC Milan interested in signing Liverpool target: Reports

AC Milan are reportedly considering a move for Bayern Munich Ryan Gravenberch, a player who has also been named as a Liverpool target. As per Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, the Rossoneri have gotten in touch with Bayern Munich regarding a deal for the Dutchman.

Gravenberch has been one of the many midfielders linked with a move to Anfield this summer. The Athletic claimed in June that the Reds were in talks with the former Ajax playmaker over a deal.

Liverpool have already secured Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer for a figure of £35 million. The Reds are also edging closer to landing Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig, having already triggered his release clause, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Bayern Munich signed Gravenberch from Ajax for around €19 million last summer but the Dutchman had a forgettable debut season at the Allianz Arena. He made only three Bundesliga starts in the 2022-23 campaign and is understood to be keen on an exit.

