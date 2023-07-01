AC Milan interested in signing midfielder who was in talks with Liverpool - Reports

AC Milan are considering a move for Bayern Munich Ryan Gravenberch, who is also the subject of interest from Liverpool, according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla.

Gravenberch, 21, is among a host of midfielders linked with a move to Liverpool this summer. The Athletic reported in June that positive talks have taken place between the Reds and the Netherlands international's entourage over a potential transfer.

It's unclear whether Jurgen Klopp's side intend to step up their interest in Gravenberch despite holding discussions with the player's camp. The Premier League giants reportedly triggered the €70 million release clause in Dominik Szoboszlai's contract with RB Leipzig on Friday (June 30).

Having already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion, the Anfield outfit could now turn their attention towards strengthening other positions. Szoboszlai's arrival could thus signal the end of the club's interest in the Bayern midfielder.

Liverpool, nevertheless, could face competition from Milan if they still plan to sign Gravenberch. According to the aforementioned source, the Serie A giants have conducted a detailed enquiry about the former Ajax star. The Rossoneri are in the market for midfield reinforcements after agreeing to sell Sandro Tonali for €60 million to Newcastle United.

Bayern signed Gravenberch from Ajax for around €19 million last summer. However, the youngster had a frustrating debut season in Munich, making only three Bundesliga starts in the 2022-23 campaign. He will reportedly seek a move away from the Bavarians this summer if he doesn't receive guarantees over his playing time.

Signing Gravenberch, though, will still not be an easy task for Liverpool and Milan as Bayern are determined to retain his services. The Rossoneri are thus considering alternatives for the Dutchman, who is valued at €35 million. Valencia's Yunus Musah and AZ Alkmaar's Tijjani Reijnders are under consideration at the San Siro.

Dominik Szoboszlai set to undergo medical ahead of Liverpool move

David Ornstein of The Athletic reported Liverpool's interest in Dominik Szoboszlai on Wednesday (June 28).

The journalist stated at the time that the Reds are aware of the difficulties involved in getting a deal across the line. However, the same source revealed on Friday (June 30) that they are pressing ahead with their interest in the RB Leipzig star.

It later emerged that Jurgen Klopp's side have decided to trigger the €70 million release clause in Szoboszlai's contract. They had to act quickly as the clause was reportedly due to expire on Friday. They were left with no option but to pay the amount in full after Leipzig refused proposals to structure the deal.

Szoboszlai is edging closer to completing his move to Anfield. The Hungarian has been given permission to travel to Merseyside to undergo a medical. The Premier League giants are thus expected to announce his arrival shortly.

