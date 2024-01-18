"My intention is to honor you" - Playboy model who claims she is 'a** perfect' dedicates cover photoshoot to Lionel Messi

Janaina Prazeres, who was selected to be on Playboy's latest cover in Norway, dedicated her photoshoot to Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi.

The 35-year-old Brazilian, who saw her shoot in print for the first time, signed a copy for the 36-year-old World Cup winner. Addressing the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, she wrote on Instagram, along with a picture of her holding the magazine (via Daily Star):

"If the person on the cover is the most perfect woman in the world, I thought it was fair to dedicate it to the greatest player in the universe.

"My intention is to honour you and today I present you with what is most precious to me today, the first international cover. You deserve it! Thanks. A**: Perfect Woman, JP."

Messi will go down as one of the greatest to ever set foot on the football pitch. He's scored an incredible 715 club career goals, winning 10 La Liga titles and the UEFA Champions League on three occasions.

Explaining her admiration for Messi, Prazeres added:

"Messi is a beautiful man and has an impeccable posture on all occasions. I would love to see him peel the pages, I hope he likes it."

Prazeres boasts nearly 60 million followers on Instagram. However, she's a fair few away from Messi, who has an incredible 497 million followers on the social media platform.

Former USMNT goalkeeper Tim Howard is looking forward to Lionel Messi's first full MLS season

Lionel Messi (via Getty Images)

Former USMNT and Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard praised Lionel Messi's attitude since his arrival at Inter Miami. The Argentine icon joined the Herons last summer after completing a two-year stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

Following his transfer, Messi has been instrumental to the Florida-based outfit's success, scoring 11 goals and assisting five in 14 matches. He also led the team to their first-ever trophy in club history by bagging 10 goals in seven Leagues Cup matches.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Howard said (via Goal):

"We've seen the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and David Beckham - some of the greats - but to see Lionel Messi… let's face it, he could have come to MLS and downed tools. And he didn't do that.

"Last year was a little bit of a teaser, and now it’s like: okay, this is the real thing."

Messi will be looking to help his side improve on their 14th-place MLS finish in the Eastern Conference from last season. Eventually, the Herons fell nine points short of Charlotte FC, who occupied the final playoff berth.