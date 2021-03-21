My kids love Cristiano Ronaldo but his Juventus shirt is banned in the house - Allan 

Everton midfielder Allan has revealed that his children are huge fans of Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo but the 36-year-old's current jerseys are banned in the Brazilian's house.

Allan spent several years in the past with Napoli and considering the Pertenopei's strong rivalry with the Bianconeri, Allan only allows his children to wear Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid jerseys.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Allan said of his nine-year-old son Miguel:

"Definitely, he loves football, he is always watching football, he is always in an Everton shirt and shirts of the other teams I played for," the former Napoli midfielder said, he's my greatest motivator, him together with my daughter at home.

"They are big fans of Cristiano Ronaldo so he has always had a Ronaldo shirt, however he is not allowed to have a Ronaldo Juventus shirt because they are massive rivals of Napoli, so there are a lot of Real Madrid No. 7 shirts at home," he said.

"That is normal. The kids always dream about scoring goals and idolise the goalscorers, my son is no exception," revealed Allan.

The Brazil international recently shaved his head clean and revealed the gesture solidarity with his son, who suffers from alopecia.

🗣 | "We are disappointed, but we have no regrets. We competed well against the best team in the world in this moment."@MrAncelotti's #EmiratesFACup verdict... pic.twitter.com/kZ2KSoEQ7Z — Everton (@Everton) March 20, 2021

Allan joined Everton in the summer of 2020 after spending five years with Napoli and has since become an indisputable starter at Goodison Park, although his season has been curtailed by injury.

What does the future hold for Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus?

Advertisement

Juventus have to make a decision on Cristiano Ronaldo's future

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus to help the Turin giants end their UEFA Champions League drought. But three years after his arrival, the Bianconeri are yet to make the semifinals.

Another disappointing exit on the continent at the hands of Porto has raised questions about what the next step in Juve's Cristiano Ronaldo project will be.

𝙱𝚞𝚒𝚕𝚍𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚞𝚙 𝚝𝚘 𝚝𝚘𝚍𝚊𝚢'𝚜 𝚖𝚊𝚝𝚌𝚑 𝚊𝚝 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝙰𝚕𝚕𝚒𝚊𝚗𝚣 𝚂𝚝𝚊𝚍𝚒𝚞𝚖 💪⚪️⚫️#JuveBenevento #ForzaJuve — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) March 21, 2021

The Portugal international has performed admirably at Juventus, with 95 goals and 22 assists in 122 games in all competitions.

However, the lack of European silverware is a major black mark and Cristiano Ronaldo's huge salary is a problem for Juventus in the current financial climate.

Advertisement

He will be out of contract in 2022 and the club would have to sell him this year or risk losing him for nothing next summer.

There are suggestions that Juventus would be open to selling their talisman in the summer but whether any club comes forward with a concrete offer remains to be seen.