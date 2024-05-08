“My last Champions League match with PSG? This season” - Kylian Mbappe responds when asked about future amid Real Madrid links

With Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) out of the UEFA Champions League after a defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals, Kylian Mbappe has broken his silence around his future. The Frenchman has been linked with Real Madrid for some time now.

PSG's dreams of a second UEFA Champions League final in four years came crashing down on Tuesday (May 7) as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Borussia Dortmund, sealing a 2-0 aggregate loss. Despite displaying impressive build-up play, PSG's familiar woes in front of goal persisted, leaving them goalless over 180 minutes.

Following the disappointing exit, PSG's star striker Kylian Mbappe addressed speculation about his future with the club. Amid persistent rumors linking him to Real Madrid, Mbappe said the ongoing Champions League campaign will be his last with PSG.

It has long been reported that the striker will part ways with the French outfit to join Spanish giants Real Madrid on a Bosman transfer. Mbappe told the French media (via PSG Talk):

"My last Champions League match with PSG? This season, it’s certain we won’t be playing anymore.

"Now, as I said before, we’re very disappointed with today’s result. We wanted to win. We tried to bring the right elements to win, but in knockout matches in the Champions League, you need to be efficient, and we weren’t quite there in both games."

Real Madrid do not want Kylian Mbappe to announce his move before the UCL final

While Mbappe's season might be done and dusted, Los Blancos are still chasing their 15th Champions League title. Madrid are set to host German giants Bayern Munich in the second leg of their semi-final draw on Wednesday (May 8). With the tie hanging in the balance with a scoreline of 2-2, it has been reported by OK Diario that the Spanish champions do not wish for Mbappe to announce his future yet.

Kylian Mbappe's alleged refusal to renew his contract with PSG, set to expire on June 30, has intensified speculation about his imminent move to Real Madrid. Reports suggest that Madrid is considering three potential timeframes for the announcement of Mbappe's signing: after the Champions League final, or before/after the Euro 2024 tournament.

At the same time, Mbappe may have his own agenda. According to Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda, the 25-year-old striker is willing to disclose his next destination upon PSG's elimination from the Champions League, potentially this week. Inda said on El Chiringuito de Jugones:

"I'm told that Mbappe would be willing to announce where he will play next season if PSG is eliminated from the Champions League."

It remains to be seen what comes next of Kylian Mbappe's long-drawn transfer saga to Real Madrid.