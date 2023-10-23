"My legend and capitano" - David de Gea sends Manchester United fans into meltdown with latest social media post alongside Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United fans were sent into a meltdown after David de Gea posted a photo with Bruno Fernandes. The former Red Devils goalkeeper left the club earlier this year after failing to agree terms to a new contract.

Erik ten Hag's side have replaced the Spaniard with Andre Onana, who has had a shaky start to his career at Old Trafford. Some fans have questioned the club's decision and many called for the former Atletico Madrid shot-stopper to return to Old Trafford.

Here are a few tweets after De Gea posted a photo with Fernandes:

Bruno Fernandes also hinted that he was not happy with how things ended at Manchester United for De Gea. In his farewell message for the goalkeeper, the Portuguese midfielder wrote:

"You know what I think about you and how much I will miss you bro. You deserved to say goodbye at the stadium with all the fans cheering you for all the beautiful memories. You made history at the club and your name will not be forgotten, and no one can take that away from you."

De Gea is still without a club despite reports suggesting he had offers from Saudi Arabian clubs and West Ham United.

David de Gea left Manchester United this summer after he failed to agree terms over a new contract. He was in talks with the club but decided to call it time on his stint at Old Trafford and left as a free agent.

In his farewell message to the Red Devils fans, he wrote:

"My farewell message to all Manchester United supporters is extremely difficult to write. I want to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We've achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club and gave me the opportunity to wear this badge."

He added:

"I took incredible pride every time I pulled on this shirt. To lead the team, to represent this institution, the biggest club in the world, was an honour only bestowed upon a few lucky footballers. It's been an unforgettable and successful period since I came here. I didn't think from leaving Madrid as a young boy we would achieve what we did together. Now, it's the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings, new beginnings."

The Atheltic have reported that De Gea agreed terms over a new deal before it was rescinded by the club. They offered him another deal with lowered wages and that saw the Spaniard exit the club.