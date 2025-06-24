"My legs were shaking" - Estevao Willian reveals feelings behind 'unforgettable experience' of playing against Lionel Messi

Palmeiras star Estevao Willian has revealed how he felt playing against Lionel Messi in the FIFA Club World Cup on Monday. The teenage sensation was in action for his side as they locked horns with Inter Miami, and he came face-to-face with his idol for the first time in his career.

Brazilian youngster Estevao spoke with reporters after the game, which ended in a 2-2 stalemate at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. He revealed that he felt emotional seeing Messi sharing the pitch with him, pointing out that he felt honoured to face his idol. He said (via @AlbicelesteTalk);

"At the start of the match, my legs were shaking. Just seeing Messi, I was overcome with emotion. He's my idol, my inspiration. Sharing the field with him was a huge honor, an unforgettable experience."

Known as Messinho in his younger days as a tribute to his similarity to Lionel Messi, Estevao is regarded as the most talented prospect out of Brazil in recent years. The 18-year-old is playing his final tournament in the colours of Palmeiras as he is set to complete a move to Chelsea later this summer.

Estevao Willian won the Player of the Match awards in each of his first two appearances in the competition against FC Porto and Al Ahly. He did not manage to repeat the feat against Inter Miami's seasoned veterans, with Luis Suarez claiming the accolade after scoring one and assisting another.

Lionel Messi swapped shirts with the Chelsea-bound gem at halftime showing his respect for the quality he showed. The youngster swapped shirts with Suarez at the end of the game, which ended in a deadlock.

Why Lionel Messi angrily stormed off the pitch after Palmeiras game

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi failed to score or assist for his side as they held Brazilian giants Palmeiras to a 2-2 draw in their FIFA Club World Cup group stage finale. The 38-year-old left the pitch in annoyance after the full-time whistle was blown, leaving fans confused about his actions.

Messi exchanged jerseys after the full-time whistle before trudging straight down the tunnel, muttering to himself and shaking his head as he walked on. He did not wait to take the acclaim of the support or to congratulate his teammates for sealing passage into the last-16 of the tournament.

The Argentine great had seen his side let a two-goal lead slip from them in the final ten minutes of the game, causing them to finish second in Group A. A win would have seen them face Botafogo in the Round of 16, but they will now face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), a matchup that almost certainly means elimination from the competition. Messi's frustrations were as a result of the failure of his team to close out the win after gaining a clear advantage, as per GOAL.

