“My love” - Neymar’s pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi shares adorable dance video with PSG superstar

Neymar’s girlfriend Bruna Biancardi has taken to Instagram to post a wholesome video of her sharing a dance with her footballer beau.

In April, Neymar and Bruna Biancardi announced that they were expecting their first child together. The couple, who got engaged and broke it off in a matter of months in 2022, are currently enjoying the time of their life. They regularly share cozy images and videos together and leave cute comments under each other’s posts.

Recently, Bruna shared an adorable video in her Instagram stories, where the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar is seen dancing with his partner. Bruna is all smiles as the attacker gently twirls her around and shares a laugh with her.

Bruna Biancardi's Instagram story

The Brazilian model and influencer wrote the following as the video’s caption:

“My love”

The happy couple recently went on their separate holidays. While the Brazilian ace was spotted at a resto-bar in Miami with rapper J Cole, Bruna took a rejuvenating trip to Greece’s Mykonos Island.

Saudi Arabian side make contact with PSG superstar Neymar’s camp

According to CBS Sports, Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal have set their sights on PSG superstar Neymar after failing to land Lionel Messi. It has been reported that the Saudi Pro League club sent a delegation to the French capital to meet with the former Barcelona star’s entourage. It is believed the purpose of the visit was to test the waters and understand if there is any interest from the player’s side.

The report has claimed that the PSG No. 10 could receive a deal similar to the one Al-Nassr presented to Cristiano Ronaldo in December. The Brazil ace could stand a chance to make €200 million per year if he agrees to move to Saudi Arabia.

PSG, on the other hand, might not mind the transfer, as they have reportedly been looking to offload the attacker for a while. It is believed that Les Parisiens have offered the 31-year-old’s services to many European clubs but have not received any formal offers.

Al-Hilal, on the other hand, are prepared to pay €45 million to take the player off PSG’s hands this summer. Considering the fact that the Parisians signed him for a record €222 million in 2017, PSG will be swallowing a massive loss if they accept Al-Hilal’s offer.

