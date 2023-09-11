“My love” - Sasha Rebecca shares loved up snaps with Jack Grealish on his 28th birthday

Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish's partner Sasha Rebecca shared loved-up snaps with the player as the former celebrated his 28th birthday.

Rebecca took to her Instagram story where Grealish can be seen giving her a kiss on the cheeks. She rocked a black stunning dress, while the Machester City attacker wore a denim jacket and a cap.

She uploaded yet another Instagram story, in which Sasha Rebecca showed off a collage of images, captioning it:

"Happy birthday my love. I love you so much."

Jack Grealish celebrated his 28th birthday

Jack Grealish, meanwhile, is not a part of England's squad for the ongoing international break as he withdrew due to an injury.

The former Aston Villa star was a key player for Pep Guardiola's side during the 2022-23 season as the Cityzens won the record-breaking European treble.

"Desperate to win the Community Shield" - Jack Grealish picks one trophy he wants to win at Manchester City

During his two seasons at Manchester City, Jack Grealish has had a trophy-laden spell. Last season, he won the FA Cup, the Premier League, and the UEFA Champions League.

However, there is one trophy that Grealish is keen on winning, the Community Shield. City lost this season's showdown against Arsenal at Wembley.

In a recent interview, Grealish said (via The Athletic):

“I’ve said to a few of the guys that I’m desperate to win the Community Shield. This is my third year here and I’ve lost two of those finals. I’m desperate."

"As a footballer, you want to win as much as possible but you also want to win everything once. That’s what I want. At least once! You tick them off, don’t you? I lost out on two and I want one," he added.

Grealish has made four appearances for the Cityzens so far this season and has provided one assist. He is once again expected to he a mainstay in Guardiola's team this term.