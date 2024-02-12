“My man Ronaldo is so clutch” - Patrick Mahomes’ tweet on Cristiano Ronaldo resurfaces after Super Bowl 2024 heroics

Patrick Mahomes' old tweet about Cristiano Ronaldo has emerged after the quarterback led the Kansas City Chiefs to a rousing 25-22 overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11).

In a rivetting clash at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Mahomes provided the pass to Mecole Harman for the game-winning touchdown in the final seconds of overtime.

It was his third Super Bowl win in five years, having been to the big game four times. But long before he made the big game, in 2018, Mahomes lauded Ronaldo for being clutch following the Portugal captain's heroics against Spain in their FIFA World Cup opener in Russia.

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the fourth minute in the Black Sea resort of Sochi before putting his team 2-1 up on the cusp of half-time. Spain equalised 10 minutes into the second period before taking the lead three minutes later.

With Portugal hurtling towards defeat and the clock running out, Ronaldo curled in a delightful free-kick past David de Gea in the 88th minute to force a share of the spoils. Mahomes tweeted:

"My man Ronaldo is so clutch with it!"

It was the first hat-trick against Spain in World Cup history, with the then 33-year-old Ronaldo becoming the oldest player to score a hat-trick in the competition. Unfortunately, he was powerless to avert a 2-1 Round of 16 defeat to Uruguay.

Fast forward to the present, the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs created history of their own, becoming the first team since the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots in 2005 to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

How does Patrick Mahomes' salary compare with Cristiano Ronaldo's?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best player in the NFL at the moment and draws one of the best salaries in the league.

As per Bolavip, the 28-year-old Chiefs quarterback is on a 10-year $450 million deal, signed in 2020, shortly after his first Super Bowl win. In September last year, the Chiefs agreed a restructured deal with Mahomes, who's set to earn $210.6 million between 2023 and 2026. As per Sportrac, he made $59.3 million in 2023.

So, how does that compare with Cristiano Ronaldo's? Well, the Portugal captain comfortably usurps that figure. Since joining Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr on a free transfer in December 2022, Ronaldo reportedly earns $100 million per season (as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano).