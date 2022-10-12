"My mood is spoilt now" "No idea why he's even rated" - Chelsea fans feel player who 'holds the team back' will lose them the game against AC Milan

Chelsea are set to face off against AC Milan at the San Siro in their UEFA Champions League clash today (October 11). With the starting lineup released, however, the Stamford Bridge faithful are not pleased about Jorginho's inclusion.

The Italy international has been a vital part of the midfield under Graham Potter and former manager Thomas Tuchel.

While the 30-year-old has remained in the good graces of his managers, the fans are not happy to see him start against Milan. Taking to Twitter to make their voices heard, Blues fans slammed Potter's decision to start the deep-lying playmaker.

Here is a selection of tweets from unhappy supporters:

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 Jorginho is going to lose us the game, I can feel it. He's holding the team back Jorginho is going to lose us the game, I can feel it. He's holding the team back

Man like Enyinna 🌎 @Kingk0ng147 Why start Jorginho ffs? Milan are coming to attack us and you’re starting Jorginho 🤦🏽‍♂️ Why start Jorginho ffs? Milan are coming to attack us and you’re starting Jorginho 🤦🏽‍♂️

ash @sabrannnn rlc should have started instead of jorginho ugh rlc should have started instead of jorginho ugh

zombie. @joachimm__ seeing jorginho in the team line up spoils my mood. seeing jorginho in the team line up spoils my mood.

Emmanuel @Ezxmuoh Jorginho and Kovacic? Is this Potter serious at all? Jorginho and Kovacic? Is this Potter serious at all?

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 Jorginho is the most irrelevant top player I've ever seen, no idea why he's even rated Jorginho is the most irrelevant top player I've ever seen, no idea why he's even rated

Jorginho will hope he can impress against the Rossoneri and potentially put himself in the fans' good graces as well.

Notably, the midfielder has completed just two matches in his last five for the club, raising expectations that he will be substituted at some point. He has played 11 matches so far this season in all competitions and scored one goal.

Chelsea beat AC Milan 3-0 in their first fixture

Chelsea were better than Milan in their first fixture last week at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues beating their Italian counterparts 3-0.

The impressive performance by the Blues saw the hosts struggle to attack for some time. However, the Rossoneri failed to capitalize on their attacking efforts, eventually letting the English giants take the lead.

A corner from the Blues broke the deadlock as Wesley Fofana latched onto a loose ball parried out by Ciprian Tatarusanu.

The visitors lost steam after going behind, and Chelsea did not relent in their approach, snatching another two goals before the final whistle.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the second goal and tapped in a cross from right-back Reece James. The former Barcelona forward opened his Champions League account for the Blues with the early second-half goal.

James continued his remarkable form at Stamford Bridge by adding his name to the score sheet to score the final goal for the Blues. Six minutes after he assisted Aubameyang's goal, the wing-back received the ball on the overlap from Raheem Sterling and roofed it into the goal.

With the return fixture looming at the San Siro, Chelsea are widely expected to snatch all three points once more. Notably, the Blues have not lost to the Rossoneri in their last three games, and they are expected to extend that run.

