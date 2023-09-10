"My mother was very happy and insisted that I chose Al-Nassr" - Sadio Mane explains why he decided to join the Saudi club

Sadio Mane has touched on the role his family played in his decision to head to the Saudi Pro League and join Al-Nassr this summer.

The 31-year-old joined Al-Alami from Bayern Munich in August for €30 million. He had spent just a year with the Bundesliga champions but struggled amid a serious leg injury and off-the-field drama.

Mane was linked with several European sides including Chelsea who were reported to be tracking him back in April, per ESPN. Yet the Liverpool hero decided to join Al-Nassr and he has revealed that his religion played its part. He said (via EuroFoot):

"My family encouraged me to come to Saudi Arabia, especially since it is a Muslim country. My mother was very happy and insisted that I chose Al-Nassr."

Sadio Mane has started his career with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr with five goals in six games across competitions. He has got back to his best following a frustrating season at Bayern.

The Senegal international joined the Bavarians from Liverpool for €30 million in the summer of 2022. He became an Anfield icon during his six years with Jurgen Klopp's side. His final season with the Merseysiders was an impressive one, bagging 23 goals and five assists in 51 games across competitions.

However, Mane was unable to replicate that form at Bayern, managing 12 goals and six assists in 38 matches across competitions. He clashed with teammate Leroy Sane during his side's UEFA Champions League quarterfinal exit to Manchester City in April.

This ultimately spelled the end of his brief spell with Thomas Tuchel's side and he followed some of Europe's star names to the Saudi Pro League. Many of those have been accused of being motivated by money but it's clear Mane had personal reasons to make the switch to Al-Awwal Park.

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo had congratulated Sadio Mane on his move to Bayern Munich

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke glowingly of Sadio Mane's move to Bayern.

Sadio Mane revealed in March that he was congratulated on his move to Bayern from Liverpool by his would-be future Al-Nassr teammate Ronaldo. He told SportBILD:

"I met Cristiano Ronaldo in Mallorca before this season after my move was completed. He congratulated me and told me: 'A great club. This is a great step for you."

Mane wouldn't last long with the Bundesliga giants and the two have now linked up at Al-Alami. It's clear that they have previously crossed paths and they are forming a fierce partnership in attack for Luis Castro's side.

Ronaldo has made a scintillating start to the new Saudi Pro League season and Mane has played a key role. The legendary Portuguese forward has bagged six goals and four assists in just four games across competitions.