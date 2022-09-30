“My motivation is to prove myself at the highest level against the greatest footballers” – Brighton star eager to engage in duel with Virgil van Dijk ahead of Liverpool clash

Liverpool are scheduled to take on Brighton & Hove Albion in their eighth Premier League game of the season at Anfield tomorrow (October 1). Ahead of the encounter, Brighton striker Deniz Undav's recent comments about coming up against Virgil van Dijk have resurfaced.

Undav joined the Seagulls from Belgian side Union SG in a deal worth €7 million during the winter transfer window but was allowed to finish the 2021-22 campaign at his former club.

Shortly after signing his four-and-a-half-year contract with the Premier League outfit, the striker revealed how he felt ahead of his spell in the English top flight. He told SportBILD (via SportWitness):

“I feel more joy than satisfaction. After I signed the contract with Brighton, I thought: ‘Wow, wow, wow!’ Soon I’ll be playing in arguably the best league in the world. I don’t think many people would have thought I could do that on my way."

The German forward went on to claim that he's looking forward to squaring it off against top defenders like Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk as he aims to prove himself at the highest level. He continued:

"But only when I’ve made my mark there will I be able to say I’ve done great things. I’m looking forward to the duels with top defenders like Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk. My motivation is to prove myself at the highest level against the greatest footballers."

Undav is expected to get some minutes when Brighton lock horns with Liverpool at Anfield. The striker has made four appearances for the Seagulls across all competitions this season, recording one goal.

Liverpool will be eager to bounce back versus Brighton

The Reds have endured a difficult start to the new campaign.

The Reds have been far from their best since the campaign kicked off this summer, struggling to deliver good performances and results. So far, the Merseysiders have won just two of their six games in the EPL and just one of their two fixtures in the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's men will be determined to make a strong statement by beating the Seagulls in front of the Anfield crowd tomorrow. As things stand, the Reds occupy the eighth position in the league table with nine points from six games.

