"My mum was ready to fight them all!" - Arsenal star reveals incident which led to him being 'rattled' by the crowd 

Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale has established himself as one of the finest shot-stoppers in the Premier League right now with a series of brilliant performances this season.

However, the journey hasn't been a smooth one for the Englishman, who recalled his abuse-riddled Football League debut during his loan stint at Chesterfield.

"Yes, Accrington Stanley away," the Arsenal goalkeeper said on the Peter Crouch Podcast when asked if a crowd had ever rattled him.

𝗢𝘂𝗿 Aaron Ramsdale



#WHUARS

"It was my Football League debut and I chucked two in. I had three sides of the stadium singing 'it's all your fault.'

"There were also some other expletives, and my mum was ready to fight them all. Even Jeff Stelling on Sky was like 'oh this kid looks too big he looks too young' and I was only 18 years old and it was my first ever Football League game."

Aaron Ramsdale joined Arsenal from Sheffield United in a deal worth €28 million last summer.

The goalkeeper had a shaky start at the Emirates Stadium, but he's moved forward to establish himself as one of the finest shot-stoppers in the division in recent weeks.

The Aaron Ramsdale collection

⎿ Show-stopping saves

⎿ Leicester

Part two

Speaking of his improvement, the Englishman feels the return of the fans has proven to be of help. He explained:

"I think that's why I really struggled at the start of last season when there were no crowds. And actually, probably towards the end of my season at Bournemouth.

"But as soon as lockdown came, certain players were through the roof with statistics, goals, assists, clean sheets or whatever. Then as the fans came back you did not really see them or they went abroad or whatever."

Aaron Ramsdale's numbers for Arsenal this season

Ramsdale has a contract with the Gunners until the summer of 2025

Since joining the Gunners from Sheffield United last summer, Aaron Ramsdale has made 36 appearances for the club across all competitions, conceding 36 goals so far. He also a tally of 15 clean sheets to his name.

The goalkeeper is well-poised to prove himself in Europe next season, with the Gunners moving closer to securing a spot in next year's Champions League.

They currently rank fourth in the Premier League table with 66 points in 35 games, four points above their closest rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

