“My nails are gone” – Jurgen Klopp reacts to ‘nerve-racking’ Liverpool win against ‘outstanding’ Chelsea in FA Cup final  

Jurgen Klopp has hailed his Liverpool players for winning the battle of the 'mentality monsters' against Chelsea in the FA Cup final. The German manager believes the game could have gone either way, and both sides deserved the trophy.

Liverpool managed to win the FA Cup on Saturday, May 14, and complete a domestic double. The Reds defeated the Blues in the final via a penalty shootout after the game ended goalless after 120 minutes of action.

While speaking to the media after the game, Klopp praised Thomas Tuchel's side and claimed he felt bad for them. He said:

"Outstanding, it was an incredible, intense game against Chelsea – they would have deserved it [the win] exactly the same way, like in the Carabao Cup – that's how small the margins are. I couldn't be more proud of my boys, the shift they put in, how hard they fought, early changes. I think Virgil is fine but his muscle was hurt. All of these things, missing good chances, overcoming good moments, then having really good moments ourselves."

"Then in the penalty shootout, it was nerve-racking, my nails are gone but I really feel for them – for the second time, 120 minutes and you get nothing, that's too hard. But for us I'm pretty happy. We are mentality monsters but there were mentality monsters in blue as well – it was one penalty. Chelsea played outstanding but in the end there must be one winner and that was us today."

What next for Liverpool and Chelsea?

Liverpool still have two trophies to fight for this season. They are chasing Manchester City in the Premier League and will need Guardiola's men to slip up to win the league title. Liverpool are three points behind City, with just two games left to be played.

Jordan Henderson @JHenderson The determination of these lads was unbelievable today. Happy skipper!!! #YNWA This TeamThe determination of these lads was unbelievable today. Happy skipper!!! This Team ❤️ The determination of these lads was unbelievable today. Happy skipper!!! 🔴 #YNWA https://t.co/xjfl0WdRYg

Klopp's men will also play a massive Champions League final later this month. They face Real Madrid – the side that defeated them in the 2018 Kyiv showpiece.

As for Chelsea, they are done with all cup competitions this season. They need a point from the remaining two games to seal their top-four spot and qualify for the Champions League next season.

Edited by Prem Deshpande