“My number was leaked” - Manchester City star Ederson shares ‘funny messages’ from Arsenal fans after win over Tottenham

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has revealed that his phone number was leaked ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur. The Brazilian received texts from several fans from the two north London clubs, with Arsenal's title hopes clinging on Spurs.

Taking on Instagram after City's 2-0 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Ederson posted a screenshot of his inbox. He did not hide the numbers of most of the fans and posted it with a cheeky caption:

"My number was leaked, and I had some funnt messages."

Check out the story below:

Expand Tweet

Ederson started the match against Tottenham but had to come off in the second half. Pep Guardiola revealed that an incident with Cristian Romero hurt the goalkeeper's eyes and he could not see properly. The manager said in his post-match interview:

"Ederson did not have concussion, he had a problem with his eye. He could not see properly so the doctor said I should change. He [Stefan Ortega] is a world-class keeper. He's an exceptional, exceptional keeper."

When asked for more details in the press conference, Guardiola added:

"Ederson had a kick in the eye and it is swollen. He can't see properly. The doctor told me he needed to be replaced. I didn't have an alternative."

Stefan Ortega come on for Manchester City and made crucial saves, including a one-on-one against Son Heung-min, to help his side get back to the top of the Premier League table with one match left in the season.

Jamie Carragher praises Manchester City star after Tottenham win

Jamie Carragher has heaped praise on goalkeeper Stefan Ortega after his performance against Tottenham. The Liverpool legend claimed the German goalkeeper had won the league for Manchester City, saying on the Gary Neville podcast:

"Ortega, tonight alone, has won them the Premier League title. Obviously a lot's gone into that over the season but when you look at this game, if he doesn't make those saves at 1-0, Arsenal will win the league. That's how close it is."

He recalled Vincent Kompany's long-range goal for Manchester City vs Leicester City in the past and added:

"When I think of me a few years ago as a Liverpool fan, watching Vincent Kompany put that shot in against Leicester, that is that moment now for Arsenal fans. That Son chance is the moment Arsenal fans will remember in five, 10 years' time. Even if they win the title in the next five years - and they've got a chance of doing that because they're a great team with a great manager - that chance will still haunt them."

Stefan Ortega was named the Player of the Match in the 2-0 win over Tottenham despite playing just over 20 minutes.