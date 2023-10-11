“My objective is to become better than him” - Liverpool defender makes incredible Virgil van Dijk admission

Liverpool and France star Ibrahima Konate has revealed that he intends to surpass Virgil van Dijk's legacy. The Frenchman is set to represent his country in their UEFA Euros 2024 qualifier against the Netherlands on 13 October.

Konate has played alongside Van Dijk since joining the Reds in 2021, making himself one of Jurgen Klopp's most trusted center-backs. The 24-year-old started the season as Van Dijk's partner at the heart of his team's defense, before a muscle injury made him lose his starting berth.

Virgil Van Dijk is one of the most iconic defenders of his generation and nearly won the Ballon d'Or in 2019, finishing second behind Lionel Messi. The Dutchman was named the new Liverpool captain this summer following Jordan Henderson's move to Al-Ettifaq.

Ibrahima Konate revealed in the interview that he intends to become better than Van Dijk and that the Dutchman knows of his ambition. He also praised the 32-year-old for being a trailblazer for modern-day defenders, saying, via RMC Sport (h/t GetFrenchFootballNews):

"Very few defenders have managed to do what Van Dijk has done. He is a great defender, from whom I am learning a lot. Now, my objective, and he knows it, is to become better than him. Sergio Ramos, who I followed a lot was my No.1 model."

Van Dijk and his Netherlands teammates have a tough task against a France side that has won six of their last seven meetings. Ronald Koeman's team will be keen to get a result in Amsterdam that will take them one step closer to next summer's Euros.

Virgil Van Dijk is regarded as one of the greatest Liverpool defenders ever

Liverpool beat Chelsea and Manchester United to the signing of Virgil Van Dijk from Southampton in 2018, making him the most expensive defender at the time. His transfer cost the Reds £75 million and in a way, he has justified that price tag with the stability, quality, and consistency he has brought to the team.

Van Dijk's arrival at Anfield turned around the Reds' fortunes under Jurgen Klopp. The former Celtic defender had an immediate impact on the side, helping them reach the UEFA Champions League final in his first season.

Van Dijk has since helped the English giants win every major honor. He is currently the captain of both his club and national team, showing the level of trust his managers have in him.

The former Southampton center-back wasn't at his best last season but is playing some of his best football this campaign. His team are currently fourth in the Premier League table with 17 points from eight games.