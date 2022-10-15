“My personal point of view is, it’s going to happen again” – Kyle Walker issues warning to Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold amid worrying run of form

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has warned Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold that he will be criticized throughout his career.

The Reds right-back has endured a difficult start to the campaign with defensive errors and lapses in concentration riddled throughout his performances. Alexander-Arnold has been slammed for his displays so far and did not play a minute in England's latest internationals in September.

The Englishman will miss Liverpool's huge clash with Manchester City on Sunday (October 16) due to an ankle injury. Walker, who is also suffering from an injury, believes that the full-back will continue to get criticism throughout his career.

Walker proclaimed (as per The Liverpool Echo):

"My personal point of view is, it’s going to happen again. People are going to have doubts again. It’s football, it’s about opinions. Some opinions are definitely not right and some are right."

The Manchester City star reflected on his own experiences, as many accused him of not being able to defend earlier in his career. Walker added:

"I remember me being at Tottenham and people were saying I couldn't defend. Now it's vice versa, people say, 'He's not good going forward but he is a great defender.' I'm still the same guy I've also seen a few things saying I'm losing my pace but I feel great, I feel so good."

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold admits he doesn't like to play full-back

In a revealing interview with GQ, the England defender admitted that he doesn't like playing in just one position as he feels it limits his game. Alexander-Arnold stated:

“I never like to play the position, I play the game. You play the position, it limits you. It’s like playing with shackles on.”

He added:

"I’ve always thought that with a sensible mind, play the game, get in positions that will hurt the opposition, and at the same time do the defensive work you need to do. It’s more: Play the game how it needs to be played.”

Alexander-Arnold also discussed the prospect of playing in Qatar for the upcoming FIFA World Cup and how he will cope with the heat at the tournament. He said:

"It’ll be a different challenge. Most World Cups are always hot because they’re played in summer. We [Liverpool] played the Club World Cup over there in 2019. It was just before Christmas, and it was hot but it wasn’t too much. I don’t think we will need to focus on it because we’re fit, and that’s all that really matters."

