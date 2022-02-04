“My pick would be between them two” – Harry Kane snubs Cristiano Ronaldo as he responds to 'best player in world football' question

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has snubbed Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo while naming the two best players in world football at the moment. Instead, the Englishman picked PSG maestro Lionel Messi and Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski as the two finest players in the game right now.

Messi has had a slow start to life in Ligue 1, scoring just one goal in the division so far. Regardless, Kane believes the Argentine will always be in the conversation for the world's best player, placing him alongside Lewandowski, who is enjoying another prolific year.

The 28-year-old said during an Amazon Prime Video Sport's Q&A series:

"I mean [Lionel] Messi is always definitely in the conversation. [Robert] Lewandowski, another fantastic year for him. My pick would be between them two - both are amazing players."

2021 proved to be one of the best years of Lionel Messi's career. The forward finally ended his disappointment on the international stage by leading Argentina to claim the Copa America. He totally dominated the competition, finishing with the most goals (4) and most assists (5) while also being voted the best player in the tournament.

Kane hailed Messi for the achievement, hinting that it played a part in convincing him to name the 34-year-old as one of the best players in the game currently.

The Premier League star was quoted as saying:

"Obviously, Messi winning the Copa America and getting that. Winning that trophy with his country is an amazing moment for him and his nation, so yes, one of those two for sure."

How Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have fared so far this season

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi might have had the lead over Cristiano Ronaldo with regards to their exploits for club and country last year. However, it is the Portuguese who's leading the race in their eternal rivalry this season.

Messi has not had the best of starts at PSG, bagging just six goals and six assists in 18 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Ronaldo, however, has wasted no time in making his impact felt at Manchester United, with 14 goals and three assists in 24 appearances for the club in all competitions.

