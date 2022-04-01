"My price tag has just gone straight up" - Arsenal star says he'd score 20 goals a season as a striker 

Arsenal defender Rob Holding has jokingly claimed that he would score 20 goals a season as a striker.

The English defender has found first-team opportunities hard to come by at the Emirates lately. This is partly because the Ben White-Gabriel Magalhaes partnership has flourished under Mikel Arteta.

Since the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona in January, the Gunners have been lacking in depth in the striker position.

When asked by Sky Sports how many goals he could score in 38 games if he lined up in attack for the club, Holding jestingly said (via HITC):

"We’ll go with 20, 20 goal a season striker mate, my price tag has just gone straight up!”

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Shades of Thierry Henry about this from the Arsenal centre-back, now give him a pair of gloves and roll those socks up Ok @RobHolding95 express yourself!Shades of Thierry Henry about this from the Arsenal centre-back, now give him a pair of gloves and roll those socks up Ok @RobHolding95 express yourself! 🔥Shades of Thierry Henry about this from the Arsenal centre-back, now give him a pair of gloves and roll those socks up 😜 https://t.co/Y8Wh5Rqcpf

Holding has become a highly respected member of the Arsenal squad despite his lack of game time. Kieran Tierney recently revealed that the 26-year-old is always looking to boost team morale when the chips are down.

Holding has scored just two goals in 132 appearances for the club across all competitions, so don't expect to see him in an attacking role any time soon.

em🐺 @awfcemily afcstuff @afcstuff #afc The Arsenal first-team beat Brentford B 4-1 in a friendly at London Colney today. Alexandre Lacazette scored a hat-trick, with Rob Holding also getting on the scoresheet. [ @jeorgebird The Arsenal first-team beat Brentford B 4-1 in a friendly at London Colney today. Alexandre Lacazette scored a hat-trick, with Rob Holding also getting on the scoresheet. [@jeorgebird] #afc EVERYBODY MOVE ROB HOLDING SCORED A GOAL twitter.com/afcstuff/statu… EVERYBODY MOVE ROB HOLDING SCORED A GOAL twitter.com/afcstuff/statu… https://t.co/vPQjJYq4IW

Team morale at Arsenal has been transformed this season

The Gunners have been a joy to watch this season

It's fair to say that Arsenal fans have been through the wringer over the past few years. The north London giants haven't qualified for the UEFA Champions League since 2017, when club legend Arsene Wenger was still in charge.

Troublesome times have been rife at the Emirates Stadium. However, this season, things seem to have changed for the better.

The Gunners squad seems like a cohesive unit, with players seen encouraging one another during difficult times.

SEA MAN @SeaaaaMannnn

: @Arsenal

Ramsdale right after Wolves scored due to Gabriel’s pass Ramsdale right after Wolves scored due to Gabriel’s pass📹: @Arsenal https://t.co/IH3KChdcXm

The signings of Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Martin Odegaard have also worked wonders for the side.

The mood around the Emirates is jovial and optimistic, a stark contrast to the ominous feeling that has reverberated throughout the stadium over the last few years.

If Arsenal secure Champions League qualification, fans can expect the momentum to build even further, with Arteta impressing at the helm.

The Gunners currently occupy fourth place in the Premier League table, three points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh