"My sons also enjoy it and they are surprised to hear my name" - Lionel Messi reveals he's flattered to be mentioned often in song lyrics

Lionel Messi has recently commented on his name being a mainstay in the music world. The Argentine maestro has often received shout-outs from artists across the globe. In fact, Apple Music has an entire playlist dedicated to songs that feature Lionel Messi. It contains musical numbers by juggernauts like Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Burna Boy, Stormzy, Bad Bunny, and Lil Uzi Vert.

In his recent interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the Inter Miami superstar expressed his gratitude for being included in so many musical numbers. He also revealed that his sons enjoy it the most.

“My sons also enjoy it and they are surprised to hear my name in a song. It’s actually really nice to be part of music from that angle,” he said (via Billboard.com).

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner added:

“For me, that is very moving and I am grateful to those who did it because I know that in all the lyrics, they mention me with lots of affection, flattering me for some reason.”

He also highlighted his love for music and how it ties in with his profession.

“We listen to music in our everyday lives or before the matches and after the matches as well. The football environment and the locker room has music constantly. Generally, music is present in everything we do. I’ve always had that craze of listening to music going to games or listening to music before matches. During my whole career, it’s always been this way. Football and music coexist in a lot of these moments and places."

Lionel Messi's exclusive interview will be available to watch on Apple Music, MLS Season Pass, and YouTube from Friday, February 28.

Exploring Lionel Messi's football legacy

Ballon d'Or Ceremony At Theatre Du Chatelet: Inside Ceremony In Paris - Source: Getty

Lionel Messi is considered by many as one of the greatest football players to have lived. The Argentine maestro graduated from Barcelona's famed La Masia academy as a teenager in the summer of 2000. From there, he climbed up the ranks to debut for La Blaugrana's senior team in 2005.

Lionel Messi has broken a plethora of records during his stay at Barcelona, permanently cementing his legacy as one of the greatest club legends in history. In 778 games for the club, the Argentine has racked up a whopping 672 goals and 303 assists, becoming their all-time top scorer.

He won six Ballons d'Or, three UEFA Best Player in Europe awards, and six European Golden Boots while with Barca. He also won four UEFA Champions Leagues, 10 LaLigas, and many other accolades before joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2021.

He spent two seasons at the French capital, forming a lethal duo with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Overall, he registered 32 goals and 35 assists in 75 games for the club. At present, Messi is filling stadiums in the United States, having joined Inter Miami in 2023.

Additionally, Messi is the highest goalscorer in Argentina's history, with 112 goals and 61 assists in 191 games. He has also won two Copa Americas and the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

