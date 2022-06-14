“My sources at United haven’t distanced themselves from those rumours” – Journalist says 2 players look like ‘definite arrivals’ at Manchester United this summer

TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook believes Manchester United will be signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and Ajax forward Antony this summer.

The Red Devils are in stark need of rejuvenation following a disappointing campaign that ended trophyless and without UEFA Champions League qualification.

Erik ten Hag is the man at the helm this summer and is expected to oversee a huge overhaul of the squad.

De Jong, 25, has been the Dutch coach's main transfer target with United having already bidded for the Barcelona star. According to The Guardian, the Red Devils had a €70 million offer for the Dutch midfielder rejected.

Meanwhile, Antony's name has only just recently been sounded out as a potential acquisition for United.

The Times reports that the Red Devils have made the Ajax winger a key summer target.

Crook claims United are tracking Antony, telling talkSPORT (via ThisIsFutbol):

“I think United are definitely in for Antony."

He continued:

“There’s been talk of a £40m bid going in for him. Certainly, my sources at United haven’t distanced themselves from those rumours, so I think Antony is a target."

“In fact, I’ve had a text from somebody else saying, ‘if he doesn’t become a Manchester United player this summer, I would be surprised’."

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ United source: “If he [Antony] doesn’t become a Manchester United player this summer I would be surprised.” [ @alex_crook United source: “If he [Antony] doesn’t become a Manchester United player this summer I would be surprised.” [@alex_crook] https://t.co/e4SSzFbpBc

Crook is confident that both Antony and De Jong will be joining Erik ten Hag's revolution:

“I think, at the moment, him and Frenkie de Jong look like two definite arrivals at Manchester United and two players that Ten Hag clearly trusts and believes he can get the best out of.”

Manchester United need to start acting in the summer window

A lot to ponder for Erik ten Hag

Although we are just three days into the summer transfer window, Manchester United need to start getting their deals done.

Time and time again, the Red Devils have been slow in their approach for players, trying to get either a bargain or negotiating their way into trouble. We saw it with the likes of Harry Maguire where United were so invested in the player they ended up paying over-the-odds.

Liverpool have, perhaps, been the Premier League's best team at negotiating deals and have already sealed the signing of Darwin Nunez.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Manchester United are hoping to sign Frenkie de Jong ahead of their pre-season tour to Asia and Australia. Erik ten Hag is confident. [#MUFC ✍️ Manchester United are hoping to sign Frenkie de Jong ahead of their pre-season tour to Asia and Australia. Erik ten Hag is confident. [ @DiscoMirror ✍️ 🇳🇱 Manchester United are hoping to sign Frenkie de Jong ahead of their pre-season tour to Asia and Australia. Erik ten Hag is confident. [@DiscoMirror] #MUFC 🔴✍️ https://t.co/966ygYLVsA

Many have criticized the price-tag paid for the Benfica striker but the Reds' pursuit of the forward went seamlessly. That cannot be said about United's pursuit of Frenkie de Jong, with the proposed transfer having taken twists and turns for a number of weeks.

