"My suitcases were packed and finished" - Arsenal star says meeting with Arteta made him reconsider Gunners future

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was once very close to parting ways with the Gunners back in 2019 but ended up staying put at the Emirates Stadium. The Swiss midfielder has now opened up on the situation, revealing that a meeting with Mikel Arteta convinced him to reconsider his future.

Granit Xhaka's relationship with Arsenal fans broke down in October 2019. He was jeered by the supporters as he was substituted during a clash with Crystal Palace by then Gunners boss Unai Emery.

The incident made the player feel it was time to move on, but Mikel Arteta's appointment two months later turned the situation around.

While speaking to BBC Sport about the Gunners' Amazon documentary - All or Nothing, which followed the club last season, Xhaka said:

"He [Arteta] is the reason why I'm still at this football club. All of the club knows why I am still here, because three years ago I was gone.

"My suitcases were packed and finished, but I had a meeting with Mikel when he came. He wanted to hear my opinion about what had happened and I explained to him.

"I remember it exactly. I told him, 'It has nothing to do with you', because I didn't know him and I never played with him. Obviously I knew his name, but not the person, and I said, 'I'm gone, I can't wear the shirt any more'."

The midfielder went on to reveal exactly what Mikel Arteta told him to turn his head around, saying:

"He [Arteta] said, 'Give me a chance for six months and if you are still not happy after six months, I'm the guy who will help you, not to run away, but you can leave'.

"I didn't speak with family, with nobody, and normally I don't do that. But I said, 'OK Mikel, I will stay for you', and I'm still here."

Granit Xhaka now a key figure under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

The midfielder is still going strong for the Gunners.

Despite the rebuild at Arsenal in recent years, Mikel Arteta has kept Granit Xhaka in his ranks, with the midfielder proving to be a vital figure for the club. Last season, he made 30 appearances across all competitions, recording one goal and two assists.

Xhaka still has two years left on his contract with the Gunners, which is valid until the summer of 2024.

