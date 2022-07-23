"My thought is to stay" - Real Madrid star dismisses exit talks 

Real Madrid star Casemiro has dismissed talks of a departure from the Santiago Bernabeu and is looking to see out the remainder of his contract, as per Defensa Central.

The 30-year-old has been a mainstay in the Madrid side since arriving from Sao Paulo back in 2013. The Brazilian was part of Carlo Ancelotti's side that lifted both the UEFA Champions League and La Liga titles last season.

The veteran midfielder has appeared 333 times for Madrid across competitions, contributing 31 goals and 28 assists.

However, there has been speculation that Casemiro may move on following the impressive form of Eduardo Camavinga and the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni. Los Blancos are reportedly open to selling him for a €50 million fee, as per Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte.

The player, however, seems eager to remain at the Bernabeu and see out the remaining three years of his current contract. The Brazilian told Sportv:

“I have a contract with Real Madrid until 2025, we know that no player is non-transferable, but today for me it is not a reality. My thought is to stay at Real Madrid."

During his time at Los Blancos, Casemiro has won five Champions Leagues, three La Liga titles, and the Copa del Rey.

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has a fight on his hands to continue as a starter

Eduardo Camavinga's stock is continuing to grow

Real Madrid won the race to sign highly-rated AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni back in early June.

The 22-year-old joined Carlo Ancelotti's side on a six-year deal worth up to €100 million (as per The Athletic).

The French midfielder was one of Ligue 1's most coveted stars following an impressive season at the Stade Louis II.

He made 50 appearances for Monaco and flourished in defensive midfield, putting in dominant performances throughout the campaign.

He will join compatriot Eduardo Camavinga, who arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer from Rennes in a deal rising to €40 million (as per Goal).

The 19-year-old took his time breaking into Ancelotti's team but has begun to show why many are deeming him to be a future superstar. Camavinga made 46 appearances for Madrid, scoring two goals and contributing two assists.

His energy, tenaciousness off the ball and defensive nous have seen him earn huge praise.

Hence, Casemiro is now looking over his shoulder with regard to his place in Real Madrid's starting line-up. Two of Europe's most admired young midfielders are now at the La Liga club.

The Brazilian will know it won't be too much longer before he is at risk of becoming a bench player.

