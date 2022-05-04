Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos willing to offload Casemiro for €50 million; Carlo Ancelotti opens up on his future, and more - 4 May 2022

Real Madrid will host Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinals on Wednesday. The La Liga giants are trailing 4-3 from the first leg.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are willing to offload Casemiro this summer for €50 million. Elsewhere, manager Carlo Ancelotti has opened up on his future.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 4th May 2022:

Real Madrid willing to offload Casemiro for €50 million

Casemiro could be on his way out of the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are willing to let go of Casemiro for €50 million this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via UOL Esporte.

The Brazilian has been an integral part of Los Blancos’ recent success. However, the 30-year-old has endured a difficult time this campaign, prompting the La Liga giants to scout the market for replacements.

Ancelotti wants a backup for Casemiro ahead of the new season and already has a shortlist ready. The Italian is not averse to keeping Casemiro beyond the summer. However, Madrid could consider his departure if they receive a bid of €50 million, with PSG and Juventus keen on his services.

Carlo Ancelotti opens up on his future

Carlo Ancelotti believes Real Madrid could be his last job in football management. The Italian is the only manager in world football to win all five major European leagues.

Speaking to Amazon Prime Video, Ancelotti said that he would stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for as long as the club would have him. He said:

"After this period at Real Madrid, it is likely that I will retire. But if Real Madrid want me to be here for another 10 years, I'll be here for another 10 years. I would like to be with my grandchildren, to be on holiday with my wife. There are so many things to do that I've had to put aside."

He continued:

"There's a lot of places I've never been to. I've never been to Australia. I've never been to Rio de Janeiro. I want to go visit my sister more often. Unfortunately you can't do everything; so the day I retire, I'll have all these things to do."

The Italian added that he could be interested in taking charge of the Canadian national team, saying:

"Why not? I would love to, of course. Canada have done very well recently."

Ancelotti also spoke highly of Karim Benzema, backing the Frenchman to win the Ballon d'Or award this year, adding:

"You don't have to coach or manage Karim. You have to use Karim. He manages himself because he is a great professional, very humble, a great player. He has won a lot of games for us; he was decisive this season."

He continued:

"He is now one of the most famous players in the world, and he maintains great humility, and I think that is his strength. And he will win the Ballon d'Or. But he won't win it just because of himself, behind him is the strong structure of a strong club."

Luka Modric plays down luck factor ahead of Manchester City clash

Luka Modric is preparing to face Manchester City.

Luka Modric refuses to believe luck could play a part ahead of their tie against Manchester City. The Croatian will look to inspire Real Madrid to the UEFA Champions League final by helping securing a win on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of the second leg, Modric pointed out that Los Blancos never relied on luck alone to find success in the tournament, saying:

"We don't say anything to people who think like that; let them carry on like that. To be here and win, I don't know, how many Champions League trophies, you can't just rely on luck. It's a bit unfair. It makes us laugh a bit, although everyone can say what they want."

He added:

"We are focused on what we do, and we don't care what people say from outside. To reach these heights year after year, beating big rivals and winning trophies, you have to have more than luck: character, personality, faith... This is what makes us win."

