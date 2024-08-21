"My time has come to say goodbye": 22-year-old shares heartwarming message on social media as he leaves Manchester United

Facundo Pellistri has completed a permanent transfer from Manchester United to Greek side Panathinaikos for a reported €6 million fee, with a 45% sell-on clause included in the deal. In the aftermath of his exit from Old Trafford, the 22-year-old winger took to social media to share an emotional farewell message for United fans.

Pellistri posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account:

"Dear Reds, My time has come to say goodbye. It’s been an incredible journey, full of unforgettable moments and experiences that I will cherish forever. Your unwavering support, both on and off the pitch, is something I will remember forever. I’ve grown as a player and as a person, and that’s because of you."

"As you say, once a red, always a red. Manchester United will always hold a special place in my heart. Wishing the club and all of you nothing but the best for the future."

The Uruguayan winger moved to Manchester United in 2020 from Club Atlético Peñarol but was unable to secure significant playing time for the first team.

Pellistri spent most of his time away on loan at Spanish sides Deportivo Alavés and Granada. During his four-year stay in Manchester, he only made 25 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils.

However, the winger has established himself as a regular for the Uruguay national team, having made 28 appearances for his country since his debut in January 2022.

Manchester United close to signing Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain - Reports

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly getting closer to an agreement for midfielder Manuel Ugarte. The Uruguayan defensive midfielder has been linked with a move to Old Trafford throughout the summer, with the club reportedly considering Sander Berge and Sofyan Amrabat as alternatives.

Le Parisien have reported that PSG are close to agreeing a fee worth €60 million, which is similar to the amount the French giants paid for him last summer. Both parties remain confident of completing the agreement in the coming days.

Ugarte is keen on joining United and will become Erik ten Hag’s fifth summer signing should the deal materialize. The Red Devils have signed Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, and Noussair Mazraoui already this summer.

