“My trips to the national team were my happiest moments” - Lionel Messi looks back on ‘difficult’ years at PSG

Lionel Messi's time at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) was a roller coaster ride, filled with highs, lows, and a persistent pursuit of personal happiness. The Argentine superstar recently opened up about his journey with the French giants in an interview with Apple TV. He shed light on some of the less glamorous aspects of playing for the club.

After a shocking exit from Barcelona due to financial constraints in 2021, Messi found himself in unfamiliar territory with the Parisians. His first season with the club was tinged with frustration, with him failing to replicate his usual prolific scoring form.

Yet, 2022 was a year of rejuvenation for Messi, as he regained his groove and led Argentina to an impressive World Cup victory.

At PSG, Lionel Messi's magic was rekindled under the guidance of coach Christophe Galtier. Together with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, he was part of a formidable attacking trident that powered the Parisians to their 11th Ligue 1 title.

Despite this success, Messi's transition to Paris wasn't all smooth sailing, as he shared with Apple TV (via @AlbicelesteTalk on X):

"There were two difficult years [at PSG]. I had lost that feeling of enjoying playing football. My trips to the national team were my happiest moments during that time. Here in Miami, I wanted to find the same thing and I found it. My happiness is with a ball."

Expand Tweet

His two years with PSG were marked by domestic triumphs, including back-to-back Ligue 1 titles, and the 2022 Trophee des Champions. After a somewhat sluggish beginning, Messi's statistics at the Parc des Princes were impressive, as he registered 32 goals and 34 assists in 74 appearances.

Lionel Messi's sensational start at Inter Miami ignites a new era after PSG exit

Leagues Cup Inter Miami Nashville Soccer

In a shocking move, Lionel Messi made the unexpected decision to join Inter Miami in the summer of 2023, rejecting staggering offers from Saudi Arabia and Barcelona.

His debut season at Miami has been nothing short of sensational. His impact was felt immediately, guiding the team to win the Leagues Cup with an astonishing 10 goals in just seven games. The Argentina legend has already scored two important freekicks for the Herons, including a last-minute effort against Cruz Azul that kept them in the Leagues Cup.

Alongside Lionel Messi, players like Robert Taylor and Josef Martinez have begun to exceed expectations. Since the playmaker joined the club, both players have formed an attacking trident that has enjoyed some impressive goalscoring. Taylor has racked up four goals and three assists in ten games, while Martinez has enjoyed a return of three goals and two assists in the same period.