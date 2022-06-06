"My understanding is that Liverpool will look to definitely replace Sadio Mane" - Fabrizio Romano provides updates on Reds' links with Chelsea star

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that he "wouldn't pay too much attention" to rumors linking Liverpool with Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Reds are interested in signing Pulisic as a replacement for Sadio Mane. The Senegalese, who has scored 120 goals in 269 matches for Liverpool, has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer.

Romano confirmed that negotiations are underway between Bayern and the Reds regarding Mane's transfer. He wrote in his column for CaughtOffside:

"Liverpool are waiting to complete negotiations for Sadio Mane before signing a replacement. The negotiation with FC Bayern is underway with the German club established as the top priority from the player."

The Italian transfer expert added that Liverpool will certainly look to replace Mane if he leaves. Romano wrote on speculation linking Jurgen Klopp's side to Chelsea forward Pulisic:

"My understanding is that Liverpool will definitely look to replace Mane if he leaves, but until then I wouldn’t pay too much attention to some of the speculation we’ve seen, including recent rumours involving Christian Pulisic and Raphinha being targets for Jurgen Klopp."

He added that several clubs are interested in the American, while stating that Pulisic, whose current deal expires in 2024, will first meet with the Blues' board:

"There is interest in Pulisic from several clubs, but so far there are still no official offers for him, because the American winger will first have to discuss his situation with the board of Chelsea."

Romano also revealed that Timo Werner's future at Stamford Bridge is in doubt, which could force the club to be cautious about sales in the summer:

"There are also question marks surrounding Timo Werner, so don’t be surprised if the club are cautious about letting too many players go at once."

Rumored Liverpool target Christian Pulisic has endured an injury-riddled stay at Chelsea

Chelsea brought in Pulisic during the 2019 summer transfer window, paying Borussia Dortmund in excess of £50 million to secure his services.

Despite arriving as a highly sought-after youngster, injury issues have stopped the 23-year-old from hitting the heights many expected him to reach. In three seasons at Stamford Bridge, Pulisic has crossed the 40-appearance mark just once.

His productivity has also steadily gone down. After recording 11 goals in his debut campaign, he has netted eight and six times in his next two seasons. Pulisic's assist numbers have fallen from 10 in his first season to four and five over the last two campaigns as well.

It remains to be seen if he gets a chance to repay his transfer fee at Chelsea next season.

