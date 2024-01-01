"My whole life" - Antonela Roccuzzo sends heartfelt message to Lionel Messi and her kids on New Year's Day

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo has sent a heartfelt message to her husband after the Inter Miami star took to social media and uploaded a post on New Year's Day.

The Argentine playmaker recently uploaded a series of pictures on Instagram, where he can be seen enjoying New Year's Eve with his kids and wife.

He captioned the post:

"Feliz 2024!!"

Soon after the post was uploaded, Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo commented:

"Beautiful my whole life," along with a couple of red heart emojis

Antonela Roccuzzo's comment Maria Taktouk

Roccuzzo also uploaded a similar post on her Instagram account where she captioned her post the same as her husband. However, the pictures she shared were different.

Lionel Messi's former Barcelona teammate Cesc Fabregas's wife Daniella Semaan reacted to Antonela Roccuzzo's Instagram post with heart eye emojis. Moreover, Semaan's daughter, Maria Taktouk also commented on the post.

Maria Taktouk's comment

She wrote:

"Happiest New Year to the most beautiful family"

With the addition of Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi will be looking forward to reunite with his former Barcelona teammate and win the first Major Soccer League title for the Herons.

Manchester City star supports Lionel Messi winning 2023 Ballon d'or

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has stated that former Barcelona forward Lionel Messi deserved to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or. The Spaniard claimed that Messi's FIFA World Cup triumph made him the biggest contender for the accolade. He said (via AS):

“I was the first on the list of mortal people, as they say. The current level of football is so high. We came from a World Cup that Argentina had won, and that’s why Messi deserved it.”

Rodri finished fifth in the race for the Ballon d'Or behind Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, and Kevin de Bruyne. The Spaniard enjoyed a stellar campaign with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City last season as they won the Premier League, the Champions League and the FA Cup.

This season, the Spanish defensive midfielder has made 24 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side, where he has bagged five goals and six assists.