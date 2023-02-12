Mykhailo Mudryk appears to like Instagram post criticizing Chelsea teammate after frustrating 1-1 draw against West Ham

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has liked an Instagram post criticizing his club teammate Marc Cucurella following their disappointing 1-1 draw with West Ham in the Premier League.

Cucurella came under fire for his poor decision-making on the ball, including one particular moment where he could've picked Mudryk on the offensive but instead turned inside.

The Ukrainian international made a superb run down the left and got past his marker to get into space in the second half. Cucurella, who was in possession at the time, cut inside and made a simple pass to Enzo Fernandez instead of finding Mudryk, who was visibly frustrated with his decision.

The moment soon turned into an internet meme, and the £88 million-man even appeared to like one where Cucurella was shown blanking him in favor of his other teammates.

The Spaniard has struggled to impress since joining the Blues from Brighton and Hove Albion in August last year. Chelsea owner Todd Boehly even liked a tweet carrying disparaging quotes from club great Frank Leboeuf about the player.

Cucurella's struggles showed no signs of waning at the London Stadium on Saturday, where Joao Felix's early opener for the visitors was canceled out by Emerson Palmieri.

With 31 points from 22 league games so far, Chelsea are down in ninth position in the table.

Chelsea's lavish spending not bearing fruits

Chelsea have made a staggering outlay of €611.49 million in the 2022-23 season, only to languish ninth in the Premier League table after picking up just eight wins from 22 matches.

Forget competing for the title, the Blues risk missing out on European football altogether next season, a prospect that could result in massive financial losses for the club.

None of the new signings have truly made their mark at Stamford Bridge, with even big names like Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang flattering to deceive.

Chelsea got their campaign off to a shaky start under Thomas Tuchel, but appear to have regressed further under the German's replacement, Graham Potter, who started with three league wins on the bounce but has only won twice more in the next 13 games.

Despite the financial backing of the new owners, the Englishman hasn't been able to get consistent results, and is walking a tight rope right now with the prospect of a sack getting stronger with each result.

