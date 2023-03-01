Mykhailo Mudryk sends cryptic social media message amid claims that he's unhappy at Chelsea

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has reacted to claims that suggested that he isn't happy at the west London club at the moment.

The Ukrainian star was among a handful of first-team players who were brought in by the Blues during the January transfer window.

Recall that Chelsea splashed a whooping transfer fee in the region of £88.5 million to secure the services of the 21-year-old winger from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Mudryk made a lively debut for the Blues against Liverpool in the Premier League last month. However, he has failed to replicate such performances in subsequent games for Graham Potter's team.

𝟬 take-ons completed Mykhailo MudrykWest Ham:𝟬 shots𝟬 chances created𝟬 take-ons completed 🇺🇦 Mykhailo Mudryk 🆚 West Ham: 𝟬 shots ❌𝟬 chances created ❌𝟬 take-ons completed ❌ https://t.co/M7C6cluq8g

The Ukrainian has also failed to start the last two games for Chelsea. Head coach Potter has opted to start Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling on the left wing in games against Southampton and Tottenham.

Meanwhile, there was a recent claim by Shakhtar chief Darijo Srna that Mudryk didn't look happy at Stamford Bridge. Speaking about the youngster, he said,

"Unfortunately, at Chelsea now he’s not in a good mood. Mykhailo as well, but he has all the qualities to be one of the best players in the Premier League in the next couple of years."

However, the Ukrainian has now played down such claims following a reaction to a post on Instagram after his club's 2-0 loss to Spurs.

An Instagram user with the handle @yugiizman commented:

"Hello @mmudryk10 are you happy with Chelsea now?"

The 21-year-old winger responded with a prompt reply, saying:

"Yes."

It's left to be seen as to whether or not Mudryk looks happy at the club after making the big-money move last month. He will be hoping to help the Blues get back to winning ways when they take on Leeds United this weekend.

Paul Merson reveals that Graham Potter never wanted Mykhailo Mudryk at Chelsea

Pundit Paul Merson has made a huge claim that Ukrainian winger Mudryk wasn't the preferred signing of Blues head coach Potter.

Recall that the 22-year-old winger was the subject of transfer interest from Arsenal before the Blues made a last-ditch swoop to secure his signature last month.

Since his £88.5 million move, Mudryk hasn't been able to hit the ground running at the west London club. As such, Merson has now hinted that he is convinced the Ukrainian wasn't wanted by Potter.

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK Sporting director of Shaktar reiterating that Mykhailo Mudryk wanted to go to Chelsea. Sporting director of Shaktar reiterating that Mykhailo Mudryk wanted to go to Chelsea. https://t.co/Eu0OeCVnFB

The pundit cited the game against Spurs as an indication of Mudryk not being a Potter signing. In his words,

"At Tottenham, Chelsea did not look like scoring a goal in a year of Sundays. Mykhailo Mudryk is an £88m signing sitting on the bench, it tells you he’s not Potter’s player."

"If he was his player and if Potter had gone to the board and said he needed Mudryk, he would have to play him."

Although not confirmed by any sources, Merson's arguments certainly make for interesting thought.

